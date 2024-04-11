Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture unveils first key visual and new cast 

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, the official website and X account for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture revealed the first key visual for the series and 14 additional cast members. The anime is slated to be released in four parts in Japan, with the first installment premiering on May 10, 2024, followed by the second part on June 7, 2024.

The third and fourth installments will be released on July 5 and August 2, 2024, respectively. According to the website, the anime will be exclusively available worldwide on Disney Plus' "Star" in late June 2024. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will narrate an original story and focus on two mercenary brothers, Ash and Rozé.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture's first key visual features Ash and Rozé

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture unveiled the first key visual for the anime on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The illustration features the main characters, Ash and Rozé, described in the anime as mercenary brothers.

Aside from them, the visual showcases a Knightmare frame in the background. Undoubtedly, the visual heightens the anticipation for the anime's release with vibrant colors. As stated earlier, the series will premiere in four parts, with the first one set to release on May 10 this year.

Besides the key visual, the mecha anime's site and X account have shared details regarding 14 additional cast members. Takaya Kuroda is all set to voice Kensei Kuroto, the leader of the Sichiko Seidan, while Miyu Tomita voices Haruka Rutaka, an expert at piloting the Knightmare Frame.

Shoya Chiba has joined the cast as Tomo'omi Oda, while Katsuyuki Konishi plays the role of Isao Monobe. Taito Ban, the renowned VA, stars as Shota Munemori in Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture, while Anzu Haruno plays Yuri Sano, a mechanic in charge of maintaining the Knightmare Frames.

The anime also features Riho Sugiyama as Yoko Araki, Hayato Fujii as Sanshiro Tomi, Yutaka Aoyama as Tokio Iwamoto, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Kaoru Shizuka, Kanehira Yamamoto as Shiro Sazanami, and Yuka Terasaki as Natalia Luxembourg.

The famous VA, Haruka Shiraishi, has also joined the voice cast as Mei Ema, while Masashi Nogawa lends his talent to voice Vallen Stark in the anime. These new voice actors will join the previously announced cast members, who are here as follows:

Kohei Amasaki as Rozé

Makoto Furukawa as Ash

Kana Ichinose as Chalice

Reina Ueda as Sakuya

Daisuke Hirakawa as Stanely

Nao Toyama as Catherine

Hiroki Yasumoto as Noland

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kristoff

Yumi Uchiyama as Nala

Yasuyuki Kase as Walter

Ryota Ohsaka as Heath

Masaaki Mizunawa as Divock

Soma Saito as Arnold

Yuki Ono as Gran

Hirofumi Nojima as Greed

Rozé, as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise)

Besides the new cast members, the official staff for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture revealed the illustrations of three Knightmare Frames that will appear in the series. The Knightmare Frame mecha includes Type-07T Keisetsu, Type-05C Akatsuki Upgrade, and Type-07 Sekka.

Yoshimitsu Ohashi is directing the series at Sunrise, with Noboru Kimura supervising the scripts. Based on CLAMP's original character designs, Takahiro Kimura and Shuichi Shimamura are in charge of character designs.

Ash and Rozé, as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise)

Junichi Akutsu is listed as the designer of the Knightmare Frames, while Kenji Kawai is composing the series' music. Sunrise, Ichiro Okouchi, and Taniguchi have come up with the original story.

The narrative for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture takes place in the seventh year of Kowa, which was occupied by the Neo-Britanninan Empire. Two mercenary brothers, Ash and Rozé, confront the empire to reclaim Emperor Sakuya.

