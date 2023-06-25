The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 confirmed for 2024

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses anime has recently concluded its first season, which was quickly followed by the announcement of season 2, much to the elation of the fans. The first installment of the anime ran for 12 episodes, from April 8 to June 24, 2023.

Written and illustrated by Kōji Seo, the harem comedy manga was first published on February 17, 2021, in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine. The series is still ongoing, with 10 volumes published as of now. Volume 11 is scheduled to be published in Japan on July 14, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses anime.

Season 2 of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses will be released next year

The second season of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses was announced after the final episode of season 1 aired on Saturday, June 24. Although a specific date of release hasn't been announced yet, the next season will premiere sometime in 2024. Further details on staff and crew have yet to be revealed.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ended with episode 12, and for the fans who cannot wait for season 2 to arrive can get ahead with the manga from chapter 43. The finale was satisfying, with no major cliffhanger. Moreover, the episode showed several bittersweet moments, especially the flashback scene of Hayato with his grandmother. Now, with the announcement of a next season, there is a lot to look forward to, which is expected to introduce us to the next phase in the life of Hayato and the girls of the cafe.

The first season was animated in the studio of Tezuka Productions, under the direction of Satoshi Kuwabara, with Keiichirō Ōchi providing the series scripts. Other staff include Masatsune Noguchi working on the character designs and Shu Kanematsu and Miki Sakurai as the music composers. The series featured the song Unmei Kyōdōtai! (Common Destiny) by NeRiAme as the opening theme, while the closing credits rolled over Miki Satō's Dramatic.

Viewers can expect that the voice cast of the first season to reprise their roles in season 2 as well. Here is the list of all the major characters along with the respective seiyuu (voice actors) who plays them:

Hayato Kasukabe: Masaaki Mizunaka

Ouka Makuzawa: Ruriko Aoki

Ami Tsuruga: Sayumi Suzushiro

Riho Tsukishima: Aya Yamane

Shiragiku Ono: Azumi Waki

Akane Hououji: Asami Seto

Sachiko Kasukabe: Kazue Ikura

Kikka Makuzawa: Sumire Uesaka

The English version of the original manga series is published by Kodansha USA, whose official website describes the series as follows:

"When Hayato's grandmother passed, he planned to sell her rundown café on the shore—not realizing that it was also home to five young women who call themselves her family?! Their desperation to keep the café open convinces Hayato to give it a shot...but even their best intentions might not be enough to make it work!"

It continues:

"And can he even work with these five unruly women? No matter what, he's got his work cut out for him! A fun new romcom by the author of Fuuka and Suzuka!

The first season of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The platform provides the subtitled and the dubbed versions up to episode 9 as of now. Dubbed versions of episodes 10 to 12 will be uploaded soon.

