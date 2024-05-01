The Quintessential Quintuplets anime to return with Honeymoon arc

The Quintessential Quintuplets anime is returning with a new anime project. The official staff behind the anime announced this at the series' fifth-anniversary event in Yokohama Arena on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

According to the announcement, mangaka Negi Haruba is personally supervising the project, which will center around the protagonist, Futaro Uesugi, and the quintuplets' honeymoon trip. Regrettably, no release date has been disclosed yet.

Based on Negi Haruba's rom-com manga series, The Quintessential Quintuplets anime premiered in 2019. Following its tremendous success, the series was green-lit for a second season in 2021. Notably, the series has also inspired a movie and a side story.

The Quintessential Quintuplets anime to continue with an original "honeymoon arc" story

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, the fifth anniversary of The Quintessential Quintuplets anime was held at the Yokohama Arena in Japan, where it was revealed that the series will return with a new original story supervised by the author, Negi Haruba.

While no release date or window was revealed, it has been disclosed that the upcoming anime project would recount the Honeymoon chapter of Futaro Uesugi and the Quintuplets. Notably, the format of the anime is yet to be revealed.

There's no doubt that fans are excited to hear The Quintessential Quintuplets anime's return. Considering the creator of the series, Negi Haruba is in charge of drafting the new story and supervising every aspect of the project, fans can expect the anime to showcase a familiar blend of romance, drama and cuteness.

Aside from the anime project, the anniversary event on Sunday revealed that a new light novel is in the works. Negi Haruba is drafting the original concept for this light novel, while Hajime Asano is penning the scripts.

As per the announcement, the light novel will follow the daily life of the Quintuplets, which hasn't been covered in the manga. More information about the new The Quintessential Quintuplets anime and the light novel will be revealed sooner rather than later.

About the anime and the manga

The Quintuplets, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The Quintessential Quintuplets anime serves as an adaptation of Negi Haruba's eponymous rom-com manga series. The mangaka launched the series in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2017, where it ran till February 2020. Over 20 million copies have been sold thus far.

As mentioned earlier, the anime adaptation premiered in 2019, airing 12 episodes in total. A second season aired on local Japanese channels from January 2021 to March 2021, for only one cour. Besides the television anime adaptations, the series inspired an animated movie, which hit the screens in May 2022.

Itsuki, Nino, and others, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The anime follows the story of a high school student from a poor family, Futaro Uesugi, who receives a lucrative offer to work as a part-time tutor.

However, he discovers that his students are five girls from his school, and they are quintuplets. While they look beautiful, Futaro finds out they don't like studying. As such, every day becomes a wild ride for the boy.

