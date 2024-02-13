The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 premieres in Summer 2024

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 saw the official website for the The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 television anime series reveal the season’s Summer 2024 premiere date. The news was confirmed alongside the release of a teaser trailer and key visual, both of which can also be found on the official website for the television anime series.

The roughly 40-second long trailer for The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 primarily focuses on the various characters in the series, featuring a single voiceover throughout. The trailer ends with the series’ core cast of female café waitresses seemingly welcoming a guest into the restaurant.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 serves as the continuation of the official television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Kouji Seo’s original manga series of the same name. The manga first premiered in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in February 2021, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 set to premiere in Japan sometime in July 2024

As mentioned above, The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 television anime series is currently slated for a premiere sometime in July 2024. While a narrower release date has yet to be announced, it’s expected that this will be shared in the coming weeks and months. It’s also expected that the series will announce additional cast for this second season at some point.

Satoshi Kuwabara directed the first season of the series at Tezuka Productions, with Keiichiro Ochi in charge of the series scripts. Masatune Noguchi designed the characters, and Shu Kanematsu and Miki Sakurai composed the music for the anime series. NeRiAme performed the opening theme song “Unmei Kyodotai!,” which translates to “Common Destiny,” and Miki Sato performed the ending theme song “Dramatic.”

The anime series first premiered in April 2023, with Crunchyroll streaming the series weekly as it aired. Likewise, it’s presumed that Crunchyroll will also stream the second season, and that the above staff from the first season will be returning. However, this has yet to be confirmed at the time of this article’s writing.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, describing its story as follows:

“When Hayato's grandmother passed, he planned to sell her rundown café on the shore—not realizing that it was also home to five young women who call themselves her family?! Their desperation to keep the café open convinces Hayato to give it a shot...but even their best intentions might not be enough to make it work! And can he even work with these five unruly women? No matter what, he's got his work cut out for him! A fun new romcom by the author of Fuuka and Suzuka!”

