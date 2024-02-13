Chainsaw Man mangaka's Look Back anime film announces Summer 2024 release date and more

Tuesday, February 14, 2024 saw the official website for the Look Back anime film adaptation of Chainsaw Man mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original one-shot manga go live. Fujimoto's aforementioned flagship manga series was adapted into a television anime in Fall 2022 and is set to release a canon movie at some point.

The Look Back anime film will adapt his one-shot manga of the same name, and revealed a short 30-second teaser trailer alongside the opening of the film’s official website. The film, which will be animated by Studio Durian rather than MAPPA Studios who animated Chainsaw Man, is currently slated for a June 2024 release date given the latest info.

In addition to the above information, the official website for the Look Back anime film also revealed some key staff for the production. The original manga which the film is based on was first published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital catalog in July 2021. The Chainsaw Man manga, Fujimoto’s flagship series, is also published in the same digital catalog.

Chainsaw Man mangaka’s Look Back anime film adaptation set to release on June 28, 2024

As mentioned above, the initial news for the Look Back anime film also included the official release date for the upcoming production. The film is currently set to release in Japanese theaters on Friday, June 28, 2024. The film will be animated by Studio Durian as mentioned above, rather than MAPPA Studios who animates the Chainsaw Man anime. Kiyotaka Oshiyama will serve as the film’s director, screenplay writer, and lead character designer.

The film centers on Ayumu Fujino, an elementary schooler with a talent for drawing four-panel manga which she publishes in her school’s paper. Despite being lauded for her exceptional skills, she finds a rival in fellow student Kyomoto, who demonstrates herself as the better artist of the two. Eventually, this leads to Fujino entering Kyomoto’s house and inadvertently results in the two becoming friends after Fujino’s plan to mock her goes awry.

The one-shot manga is critically acclaimed both in Japan and globally, having received several significant awards and plenty of praise from critical/official and fan-based sources. It topped Takarajimasha’ Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2022 list of best manga for male readers, ranked 29th on the 2022 “Book of the Year” list by Da Vinci magazine, and placed first on “The Best Manga 2022 Kono Manga Wo Yome!” ranking by Freestyle magazine.

Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga series first premiered in December 2018 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, where it ran until the end of its first part in December 2020. The manga then moved to Shonen Jump+ in July 2022 with the start of its second part, which is still ongoing and regularly serialized today.

