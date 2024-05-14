I Parry Everything anime confirms July 2024 release date and more with new visual

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, the official website and X account for the I Parry Everything anime unveiled a new key visual and announced that the title will premiere on July 4, 2024. Along with this announcement, the anime's staff revealed more cast and staff members, and theme song artists.

I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet!, often shortened to I Parry Everything anime, is an adaptation of the eponymous original Japanese light novel series written by Nabeshiki and illustrated by Kawaguchi. OLM Studios is in charge of the anime's production.

I Parry Everything anime debuts on July 4, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the I Parry Everything anime confirmed on Tuesday that the series will premiere on July 4, 2024, i.e, Summer 2024 season. Notably, the staff has also shared the broadcast information for the anime.

According to the announcement, I Parry Everything anime will air its episodes every Thursday on Tokyo MX from July 4, 2024, at 24:00 JST (effectively July 5, 2024, at 12 am JST).

Besides Tokyo MX, the series will be broadcast on MBS (July 5, 2024, at 2:30 AM JST), and BS11 (July 5, 2024, 12 am JST). International streaming details will be revealed sooner rather than later.

The key visual for I Parry Everything anime (Image via OLM Studios)

Along with the released date and broadcast details, the official team has unveiled a new key visual for the anime. The latest illustration depicts the main characters, Noor and Lynneburg Clay, and other supporting characters, Ines Harness and Rolo.

Besides that, I Parry Everything anime has revealed new cast members. Ayumu Murase has joined the fantasy anime as Rolo, a descendant of the extinct demons, while Shunsuke Takeuchi features as Gilbert, described as the vice captain of the Swordsman Corps. that guards the Kingdom of Clays.

The anime's official X account has shared the character visuals for both Rolo and Gilbert. Interestingly, the comments from the new voice actors have arrived on the anime's website.

Noor, as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

The VAs have shared their impressions of the characters they played, and revealed how excited they are to play them. Notably, both Ayumu-san and Shunsuke-san will join the previously announced cast members, who are here as follows:

Ryoko Maekawa as Lynneburg Clays

Daiki Hamano as Noor

Jin Yamanoi as Clays (King)

Junta Terashima as Rein Clays

Nanako Mori as Ines Harness

Shinchiro Miki as Sig

Wataru Hatano as Sig

Kenta Miyake as Dandalg

Toshihiko Seki as Carew

Megumi Toyoguchi as Mianne

Hidenaru Ugaki as Oken

The official staff has also shared the details regarding the anime's theme songs. Maika Sakuragi (VA: Anna Suzuki) performs the opening theme song, AMBITION.

On the other hand, the Utahime Dream All Star members, Ibuki Yumesaki, Maika Sakuragi, HiREN, Hikari Mizutsuki, Rin Takagi, Kiyomi Masahiro, and Himawari Hagiwara sing the ending song, No Gifted.

Coming to the staff, Dai Fukuyama is at the helm of affairs at the OLM Studios, with Shigeru Murakoshi as the scripts supervisor. Chikako Noma handles the character designs, while Tatsuhiko Saiki is listed as the music composer.

New staff members include, Ryo Tanaka as the sound director, Go Sadamatsu as the editor, Haruna Hashimoto as the prop designer, Toshiaki Ohashi as the sub-character designer, Satoshi Horisawa as the main animator, Nanako Okazaki as the color designer, and others.

Based on Nabeshiki's light novel series, I Parry Everything anime follows the story of Noor, who wants to become an adventurer. He returns from a rigorous training at his mountain home to the Kingdom of Clays, unware of the kingdom's existing conflict. However, his immense desire to become an adventurer remains.

