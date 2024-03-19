I Parry Everything anime reveals Summer 2024 release date and more in first PV

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 saw the staff for the television I Parry Everything anime series reveal its first full promotional video, a teaser visual, and its Summer 2024 premiere window. In addition, the series announced several cast members and characters for the series, as well as additional staff for the project.

The I Parry Everything anime, fully entitled I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I’m the Strongest? I’m Not Even an Adventurer Yet!, serves as the television anime adaptation of author Nabeshiki and illustrator Kawaguchi’s original light novels of the same name. The series originally began as a web novel by Nabeshiki on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, which is still ongoing today, before being picked up as a light novel by Earth Star Entertainment.

I Parry Everything anime reveals starring cast, main staff, and more

As mentioned above, the I Parry Everything anime series has confirmed its July 2024 premiere window with the release of its first full promotional video and teaser visual. The series also announced its starring cast, as well as its staff. It’s expected that both additional cast and staff members will be announced as the series’ release window draws nearer.

The newly announced cast members include Daiki Hamano as Noor, Ryoko Maekawa as Lynne, first princess of The Kingdom of Clays, Nanako Mori as Ines, Jin Yamanoi as King Clays, Junta Terashima as Rein, Shin-ichiro Miki as Sig, Kenta Miyake as Dundarg, Megumi Toyoguchi as Mianne, Toshihiko Seki as Caroux, Hidenari Ugaki as Oaken, and Wataru Hatano as Sein. The spelling of some of these names have yet to be confirmed as of this article’s writing.

Dai Fukuyama is directing the I Parry Everything anime at OLM studios, with Shigeru Murakoshi in charge of the series scripts and Chikako Noma designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki is composing the music. Information regarding the series’ opening and ending themes have yet to be revealed as of this article’s writing. J-Novel Club licenses both the light novels and their manga adaptation for release in English, describing the story as follows:

“The Kingdom of Clays faces a conflict that will shape the face of the continent for centuries to come...but Noor doesn't have a clue about any of that! Having freshly arrived at the royal capital after over a decade of rigorous, isolated training at his mountain home, he's dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer, even if the only skills he possesses are useless ones. Sure, he can [Parry] thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer! Our hero's road to making his dream come true will be long(?) and arduous(?)—but if there's one thing Noor's not afraid of, it's some good ol' fashioned hard work!”

