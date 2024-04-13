10 anime duos that embody "talent vs hard work"

One of the most popular concepts in anime and manga is having two characters who are opposite sides of the same coin, colloquially referred to by fans as “anime duos.” While this casual term is often used to describe many different character pairings, it most traditionally refers to those who inverse each other in some way.

Likewise, one of the most popular ways the term is used and the tropes associated with it is that of one character being given “talent” in a certain area while another’s accolades are achieved by “hard work.” This can also be interpreted in many different ways, leading to some truly intriguing anime duos that can be linked under the “talent versus hard work” umbrella.

Haikyu!!'s Hinata/Kageyama, One Piece's Buggy/Shanks, and more anime duos who represent hard work vs talent

1) Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama (Haikyu!!)

Hinata (left) and Kageyama (right) as seen in the Haikyu!! anime (Image via Production I.G)

One of the more recognizable anime duos on this list who effectively communicate the term’s meaning and intent is Haikyu!!’s Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama. The former essentially has nothing but his freak athleticism going for him when he first starts playing volleyball, needing to learn the fundamentals of both the game and jumping effectively.

Kageyama, meanwhile, is established as something of a genius from a young age, having a natural and incredible talent for the Setter position since he first discovered volleyball. While Kageyama also works incredibly hard to better himself and has an impressive natural work ethic, this is built on top of a remarkable natural talent for the game and the position he plays.

2) Asta and Yuno Grinberryall (Black Clover)

Yuno (left) and Asta (right) as seen in the Black Clover anime series (Image via Pierrot)

Black Clover’s Asta and Yuno Grinberryall are yet another pair of anime duos who represent the meaning behind the term incredibly well. This rings especially true after the latter is revealed as a noble of the Spade Kingdom, with his noble lineage explaining his natural talent and affinity for magic. His having the spirit of a half-elf, half-human child reincarnated in him further boosts his natural skills.

Asta, meanwhile, is a character who lacks magic completely, getting by mainly on his physical strength for the majority of the early series. While his Anti-Magic also plays a key role, the hard work he put into training his body is undoubtedly the basis of his abilities. Furthermore, even his mastery of Anti-Magic requires several mini-arcs which see him training to either connect with his Anti-Magic Devil Liebe emotionally or get better with his physically wielding Anti-Magic.

3) Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and Katsuki “Kacchan” Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

Deku (left) and Bakugo (right) as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia goes out of its way to establish Deku and Kacchan as a quintessential pair of anime duos in the pre-established context. From the moment he’s introduced, the latter is portrayed as having had incredible skill with his Quirk from birth, which has only ripened with age. This is especially emphasized by the confidence he has about getting into U.A. High, even while still technically being in middle school.

While Deku may have been “given” an incredibly powerful Quirk in One For All, the series emphasizes that he needs to spend nearly a year training before he can handle even a fraction of its power. Even then, it takes several arcs before he can reliably figure out how to use anything close to One For All’s max power regularly. This rings true for the additional Quirk Factors within One For All that he slowly unlocks as well.

4) Jean Kirstein and Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Jean (left) and Mikasa (right) as seen in the Attack on Titan anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Attack on Titan’s Jean Kirstein and Mickasa Ackerman are another great set of anime duos within the context of “talent versus hard work.” Mickasa’s bloodline is specifically emphasized as being renowned for their incredible strength and combat prowess. Levi Ackerman himself confirms this and attributes his own skills to his blood likewise.

Jean Kirstein, meanwhile, has no special lineage to speak of yet is arguably as strong a fighter as Mikasa is by the series’ end, especially when it comes to fighting Titans specifically. Although he doesn’t receive any significant training arcs throughout the series like other hard workers on this list, his placement in the Training Corps top 10 behind only Titan Shifters and Mikasa herself further cements how hard he works.

5) Buggy the Clown and Shanks (One Piece)

Shanks (left) and Buggy (right) as seen in the One Piece anime as children (Image via Toei Animation)

Likely the funniest of the anime duos on this list in terms of the discrepancy between them, Buggy’s constant and infallible ability to fail upward is without a doubt a talent in and of itself. The charisma he shows which often sets up these hilarious moments of progression towards his goals is also a natural talent of his, further establishing his role in this example of anime duos.

Shanks, meanwhile, is one of the hardest workers in One Piece, constantly plotting and scheming to achieve his own goals. He even seemingly went as far as to meet with the Gorosei, assuming it was indeed him who fans saw enter Pangaea Castle. While his exact goals may be unclear, it’s nevertheless apparent that he works incredibly hard to achieve them.

6) Guts and God Hand Griffith (Berserk)

Griffith (left/top) and Guts (right/bottom) as seen in the Berserk manga (Image via Dark Horse Comics, Hakusensha)

Before explaining further, a pre-Femto Griffith undoubtedly represents hard work also, with what he and the Band of the Hawk had achieved up to that point proving this beyond a doubt. Yet after Berserk’s Golden Age arc, Griffith largely relies on natural strength and the resources he has as a God Hand, while largely choosing to lead from afar rather than dirty his own hands as he once did.

Guts, meanwhile, represents the “hard work” aspect of this one of the most infamous anime duos, constantly taking on the toughest fights he can by himself with no help whatsoever. He also strives to do everything in his power to get closer to his goal of killing Griffith, with his in-series title fittingly being “Struggler.” Combined with the incredible amount of physical training he’s shown to do, it’s clear that God Hand Griffith is the one between them relying on their natural talent and social status.

7) Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Naruto (left) and Sasuke (right) as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another recognizable pair who embody the anime duos' meaning in this context is Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. While one can argue both are talented to a degree, Sasuke is likely the more talented of the two. His coming from the Uchiha clan and the natural skill he showed as a ninja from even a young age emphasize this.

Naruto, meanwhile, was extremely limited in terms of his skill with ninjutsu despite having massive amounts of chakra reserves. He’s even said to have failed the Ninja Academy’s entrance exam multiple times, clearly showing he didn’t have talent from a young age. The work he puts in to tame and connect with Kurama in the latter half of the series further emphasizes the hard work he has to put in.

8) Tanjiro Kamado and Inosuke Hashibira (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro (left) and Inosuke (right) as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable Studios)

While not quite as emblematic as other anime duos on this list, Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro and Inosuke still represent the “talent versus hard work” dichotomy well. The former would represent talent due to his being able to use Sun Breathing without any formal training. Likewise, even after attempting to train his use, he still displays talent which is years beyond him.

Meanwhile, Inosuke literally forces himself into being a hard worker via the way in which he “adjusts” his nichirin sword by turning it into a giant serrated knife. By doing so, he needs to put more physical effort into hacking away at his enemies, which is certainly on brand with the character. Combined with his “roughing it” lifestyle, it’s clear he better represents hard work between the two.

9) Vinsmoke Sanji and Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

Zoro (left) and Sanji (right) are also constantly at odds with each other, as are many other talents vs hard work anime duos (Image via Toei Animation)

The second of two One Piece anime duos on this list, Sanji and Zoro also represent “talent versus hard work” fairly well. While one slight caveat does come from Sanji technically not getting the full benefits of his Lineage Factor manipulations, they nevertheless can be considered “natural talent.” This is especially true following the Wano arc, which saw these manipulations fully kick in following his use of the Germa 66 Raid Suit technology.

Zoro, meanwhile, has been shown as an incredibly hard worker from a young age, answering the problem of being unable to beat Kuina by simply adding more swords. His time with the Straw Hats as an adult has further emphasized how hard he works, showing him to be doing intense weight training if he’s not fighting, sleeping, drinking, or eating.

10) Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Megumi (left) and Yuji (right) serve as a perfect example of talent and hard work anime duos (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Last but certainly not least, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Megumi and Yuji are another of many anime duos that slightly blur the lines. While Yuji is given incredible natural physical talent, his aptitude for sorcery only comes after spending much of the early series training. Furthermore, he’s shown to be constantly learning and evolving throughout the series, even learning how to utilize Cursed Techniques and Reverse Cursed Techniques in the ongoing manga series.

Megumi, meanwhile, comes from the Zen’in clan and even inherits the clan’s Ten Shadows Technique, which even comes with something of a “rulebook” to help guide him. His Chimera Shadow Garden Domain Expansion is also emblematic of his natural talent, with his first activation of it essentially being a result of him feeling “in the zone” for lack of a better term.

In conclusion

While many anime duos well represent the “talent versus hard work” trope, the above inclusions are likely the most emblematic of this. Although the lines aren’t always a clear division between the characters in each of these anime duos, it’s nevertheless fairly easy to identify who falls into which category even in these cases.