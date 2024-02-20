Maho Tsukai anime reveals Fall 2024 debut, staff, and more in new PV

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 saw Project Anima reveal a teaser promotional video for their upcoming Maho Tsukai anime series, announcing the series’ staff and Fall 2024 release date. The anime also revealed a key visual alongside this news, featuring a very picturesque scene taken from the promotional video itself.

The Maho Tsukai anime’s latest batch of news did not reveal any cast for the series, both within the promotional video itself and on the project’s official website. While the promotional video does feature voice acting, it seems that the reveal of the voice actors joining the project and their roles within will be revealed at a later date and time.

The Maho Tsukai anime, fully named Maho Tsukai ni Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi, serves as the television anime adaptation of author Yuzuki Akasaka’s original web novel series of the same name. The original web novel began serialization on the Everystar website in March 2018, where it ran until its conclusion in September 2019.

2024’s already packed year for fantasy anime sees another added for Fall 2024 in the Maho Tsukai anime

As mentioned above, the latest batch of news for the Maho Tsukai anime series confirmed the series’ Fall 2024 release date. While a full release date has yet to be revealed, the series did confirm that it will air sometime during October 2024. It’s expected that a full release date for the series will be announced sometime during the Summer 2024 anime broadcast season.

J.C. Staff is producing the anime series, with Takashi Watanabe serving as the chief director and Masato Matsune directing the anime series itself. Hiroko Kanasugi is in charge of the series scripts. The series will be the second anime produced from the winners of the Project Anima contest, having won the “Another World/Fantasy” category as a web novel in 2018. The series was initially slated for a 2021 debut, but was later delayed.

The web novel’s description on the Everystar website describes the series as follows:

“Kurumi Mirai, a freshman in high school. In the Letran Magic and Magecraft School, the one institution that trains the top-class "wizards" of the International Mage Alliance, she has already secured top marks since middle school. And yet, when she reached high school and took the selection exam to get into the "Magic Group" class that trains wizards, she did not get in.

In the next class, there were students taking the test to become fully fledged wizards, and among them was a student whom Kurumi admired.

How will Kurumi adapt and grow with not being selected despite her boundless intellect?

And what of the goals of the top-class wizard Minami Suzuki, Kurumi's new homeroom teacher?”

