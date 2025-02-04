Axe acknowledges Sung Jinwoo's "S tier meme" in a way Solo Leveling fans never expected

Solo Leveling has been getting a lot of collaborations with some popular franchises since the anime was announced. Whether it is the anime collaboration with Venom: The Last Dance or with a premium restaurant in the United States, the manhwa's anime adaptation has been crucial to the series' reception. However, its recent collaboration with a popular fragrance brand has fans in awe.

After the sequel's episode 5, Axe announced a collaboration with a perfume that had Jinwoo's eyes on it. This might also hint at the 'S-tier meme' featured in the episode where the protagonist smelled 'good' to Cha Haein. As hinted by the collaboration, the fragrance might give fans the same 'good' smell they saw Cha Haein getting enticed by in the episode.

What is the latest collaboration between Solo Leveling and Axe?

Solo Leveling, season 2, episode 5, begins with Cha Haein talking to Sung Jinwoo. The protagonist is caught before entering the Boss Room, but he tries to excuse himself. When he passes Cha Haein, she notices a 'fragrance' from him.

So, she stops the protagonist and takes a good whiff of his body. While this surprises Jinwoo, he keeps his cool. After sniffing Jinwoo, she realizes he is the only Hunter who smells 'good.' However, as the protagonist's ID shows an E-rank, Cha Haein deduces that his level might be too low for having a 'bad' smell.

On January 29, 2025, the popular fragrance brand Axe announced its collaboration with Solo Leveling on its X account through a fragrance bottle with Jinwoo's eyes on it. As the description hinted, this fragrance would make anyone smell like the Shadow Monarch (Sung Jinwoo), acknowledging the famous scene in episode 5 where Cha Haein smelled Sung Jinwoo.

Fans react to the collaboration

As expected, fans were shocked over this collaboration and couldn't believe how this fusion would be possible due to a 'meme.' The fandom also appreciated that the bottle (which used Jinwoo's eyes) used the old design of the Axe battle, which fit the vintage feel of the fragrance.

As soon as Axe announced the collaboration, fans wanted to buy it and have the same fragrance as the Shadow Monarch. Ironically, one fan even wanted to buy a whole truck's worth, showing how popular the anime series is.

"NO F*CKING WAY THE MEME ACTUALLY GOT ACKNOWLEDGED," a fan said.

"Love the use of the old can designs. Captures the name and spirit of the scent very well," another one claimed.

"Nah make this an actual product and I’ll buy it deada*s," another fan said.

"Where can I buy a truck full of these," another one said.

Final thoughts

Sung Jinwoo and Cha Haein as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 is the talk of the town, and the decision of Axe fragrance to collaborate with this anime series could be a clever marketing scheme. While it is still unknown whether the original fragrance bottle might include the same design (as showcased in the tweet), the marketing has been done, and fans love it.

