Why did Cha Hae-in think Sung Jinwoo smelt good in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5? Explored

By Umer
Modified Feb 03, 2025 13:00 GMT
Why did Cha Hae-in think Sung Jinwoo smelt good in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5? Explored (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Solo Leveling season 2, episode 5, released on February 1, 2025, featured one of the most interesting moments in the sequel—Cha Hae-in discovered Jinwoo due to his smell. Although she was sensitive to the smell of Hunters, Jinwoo was different because he smelled "good." This might have to do with his status as the Shadow Monarch.

In the future, as some fans might already know, Jinwoo will awaken as the next Shadow Monarch after Ashborn. Monarchs are heavenly beings, and they wouldn't smell 'bad' like humans due to their divine mana. So, this could mean that Cha Hae-in, like the Japanese Hunter Kei, might have the 'mana smell' skill, making Jinwoo smell good because of his pure mana.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa and has the author's opinion.

Solo Leveling season 2: Why does Cha Hae-in perceive Jinwoo as a good-smelling person?

Sung Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Solo Leveling season 2, episode 5, commenced where it left off, as Cha Hae-in encountered Jinwoo before the protagonist could enter the Boss room of the dungeon. After a brief conversation, Jinwoo excused himself to avoid getting caught. As he crossed paths with Cha Hae-in, she noticed something odd.

So, she stopped Jinwoo and took a good whiff of his body. While this surprised Jinwoo, Cha Hae-in was no better because the protagonist, unlike other Hunters, smelled good. She looked at his ID card, which showed his E-rank. Cha Hae-in thought that Jinwoo's Hunter level might be too low for her to notice his smell, but she was still skeptical of his presence.

Sung Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)
This scene from Solo Leveling season 2 might have a deeper meaning than fans realize. It concerns Jinwoo's true identity as the Shadow Monarch. In Solo Leveling episode 1, Jinwoo was selected by the System for a second chance at life. However, in reality, he was selected by Ashborn, the Shadow Monarch, as his next successor.

Monarchs are heavenly beings created by the Absolute Being. Both are destined to fight the rulers. Since they are supernatural entities, it makes sense that they wouldn't have similar characteristics to humans, the most obvious being their power levels.

Cha Hae-in as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)
However, this rule might apply to other things, one of which was showcased in Solo Leveling season 2, episode 5. Jinwoo's current mana emerges from Ashborn, making the protagonist the human version of a heavenly being. So, his mana would be pure, which could be why he smelled 'good' to Cha Hae-in.

This also indicated that Cha Hae-in might be able to detect mana smells based on their natures, just like the Japanese Hunter Kei. While her skill might not be as nurtured as the Japanese Hunter's, it might be enough to differentiate between normal mana (most Hunters) and pure mana (Jinwoo).

Final thoughts

This 'smell' might be a foreshadowing of Jinwoo's and Cha Hae-in's future relationship. As fans might have already witnessed, they could be considered anomalies, as they are both overpowered yet kind. So, these little events might form a basis for some future events that fans might not be expecting to happen.

Edited by Shreya Das
