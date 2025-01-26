10 Solo Leveling characters who can overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris

Sung Jinwoo's Igris, one of the strongest Solo Leveling characters, has taken over the internet with his debut in the series' sequel. This gave the fans a quick preview of how stronger the shadow soldier might become in the future, as it took care of an ice bear without even breaking a sweat. However, is it possible for it to become the strongest in the future?

Frankly, that is debatable because there are characters that could easily overpower him, in raw strength and battle IQ. So, this article will compile 10 Solo Leveling characters strong enough to overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris in a 1-on-1 battle. Some of these are shadow soldiers and some are beings that even Sung Jinwoo faced a hard time.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Solo Leveling Manhwa series and has the author's opinions.

Ashborn, Bellion, and 8 other Solo Leveling characters who can overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris

1) Ashborn

Ashborn as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

The previous Shadow Monarch and the first ruler of the Shadow soldiers, Ashborn is one of the few characters who might overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris. Originally a servant of Ashborn, Igris was of the Marshal Rank. However, he was not stronger than Ashborn in any way.

Moreover, Ashborn's ability to release shadows from their reawakening was an instant way of overpowering Igris. So, Ashborn's powers put him superior to Igris in every way possible, just like how Sung Jinwoo was superior to all his shadow soldiers.

2) Monarch of Destruction (Antares)

Antares as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Antares was the King of Dragons and arguably the strongest Monarch. He gave the main protagonist a tough time during the Final Battle Arc and as Igris is weaker than his master, Jinwoo, the Monarch of Destruction is one of the few Solo Leveling characters who might overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris.

Out of his arsenal of moves, techniques like Dragon's Fear might be enough to render Igris useless in battle. This proves how strong the Monarch of Destruction is on the battlefield.

3) Bellion

Bellion as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

The shadow soldier of the highest rank, Bellion is the strongest soldier Ashborn awakened during his time as the Shadow Monarch. This automatically makes him one of the few Solo Leveling characters that might overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris.

Beru, the shadow soldier of the same rank as Igris, was utterly defeated in a battle against Bellion. Even though Bellion's potential was unexplored in the series, he is still considered one of the strongest Solo Leveling characters.

4) Absolute Being

Absolute Being as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

The creator of the world and the one who started the war between the Rulers and the Monarchs, the Absolute Being is one of the few Solo Leveling characters who might overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris.

Despite having infinite power, the Absolute Being couldn't utilize it in battle. However, his aura as a godly entity might be enough for Igris to admit his defeat. Moreover, as the Absolute Being was able to create miracles without any difficulty, defeating Igris would be an easy feat for him.

5) Rulers

Rulers as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

The Rulers were the arch-nemesis of the Monarchs during the ancient war. Despite being overpowered by the Monarchs, these beings were capable of killing the Almighty, the Absolute Being. This should make them one of the few Solo Leveling characters that might overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris.

Rulers are one of the most ambitious creatures in Solo Leveling as their powers weren't unveiled while the series lasted. The only ones the series revealed were Ashborn (who was later reborn as the Shadow Monarch) and The Brightest Fragment of Brilliant Light. However, their potential as Monarch's rivals showcased their potential as overpowered warriors.

6) The Monarch of Fangs (Rakan)

Rakan as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Rakan was the King of the Beasts and one of the two Monarchs assigned to kill Ashborn. Despite being one of the weakest Monarchs, he was strong enough to kill S-rank Hunters without breaking a sweat, making him one of the few Solo Leveling characters who might overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris.

Rakan's Spiritual Body Manifestation transformed him into a colossal White Wolf, whose aura might be enough to scare Igris and make him admit defeat. His other skillsets are also strong enough to overpower the strongest of Hunters and some Monarchs.

7) The Monarch of Plagues (Querehsha)

Querehsha as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

The Queen of Insects and one of the strongest Monarchs, Querehsha is one of the few Solo Leveling characters who might overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris. Igris, known for mocking beings stronger than him due to his nature, might not do such disrespect against her as her 'Pledge of Trust' ability (who forbade anyone from lying).

Moreover, her necromancy ability might prove fatal against Igris, who is also a being created through necromancy. All of her skills prove her worth as one of the strongest Solo Leveling female characters.

8) The Monarch of White Flames (Baran)

Baran as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Arguably the weakest Monarch, Baran is the King of Demons who died eons ago at the hands of Ashborn. He was reborn as a clone with whom Sung Jinwoo fought. Despite his status as the weakest, he is still one of the few Solo Leveling characters who could overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris.

Igris might have no chance against the Monarch of the White Flames when the latter summons his Hell's Army (an army of demons). This would outnumber him and make Baran the winner against Jinwoo's shadow soldier.

9) Beru

Beru as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

The Marshal Grade soldier of the shadow army, Beru is one of the strongest shadow soldiers in the series. Despite both of them, Igris and Beru, having the same grades (Marshal), the latter is one of the few Solo Leveling characters that might overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris.

In raw strength, both of these shadows are monsters. However, Beru might have a better IQ (intellect) as compared to Igris. This intellect is also Beru's defining trait that makes him one of the strongest characters in the series.

10) Thomas Andre

Thomas Andre as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

The #1 ranked Hunter in the world and one of the strongest Solo Leveling characters, Thomas Andre was granted his powers by a Ruler. His set of abilities makes him one of the few Solo Leveling characters strong enough to overpower Sung Jinwoo's Igris.

Out of his abilities, 'Capture' might work against Igris because, as described by the male protagonist, this ability resembles a black hole's effect. Moreover, offensive abilities like 'Power Smash' and many others make his name as one of the strongest Hunters in the world.

Final thoughts

It might be hard to imagine Igris as someone who would submit himself before others, as he is quick to anger. However, these characters might be strong enough to overpower this shadow soldier, and their power development throughout the series showcases that these Solo Leveling characters' powers should to enough to take care of Sung Jinwoo's Igris.

