Who is Antares in Solo Leveling? The Monarch, explained

The Solo Leveling franchise has introduced numerous memorable characters like Chae Hae-in, Go Gun-hee, Beru, and Ignis. Still, none of them managed to reach Antares's level of popularity. The anime currently hasn't introduced Antares, but the Monarchs may be introduced in the early episodes in a complete anime-original section.

Antares is the King of Dragons and the Monarch of Destruction. He is the final antagonist in Solo Leveling, embodying unmatched destructive prowess. Despite Sung Jinwoo's formidable strength, he couldn't overcome Antares in a confrontation, showcasing Antares's supremacy in sheer destructive force over Jinwoo.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling: Antares, Sung Jinwoo's greatest adversary

Solo Leveling episode 7 depicted Sung Jinwoo's venture into the demon castle dungeon. This was a pivotal moment in the series as it not only showcased Jinwoo's growth as a hunter but also introduced key elements like Jinwoo's mother and the Elixir of Life, which held the promise of curing her eternal slumber illness. At its core, Solo Leveling is a power fantasy, with Sung Jinwoo eventually ascending to become the strongest character in the series.

While Jinwoo proves to be unmatched by the story's midpoint, it's important to note that none of the other Monarchs introduced in the series can compare to Antares, who even receives a mention in the side stories that follow the epilogue. Alongside Sung Jinwoo, Antares emerges as one of the most formidable characters introduced in the final parts of the series.

Kamish, emerging from the first S rank dungeon break, was but a servant to Antares, claiming the lives of five S rank hunters. Their remains fashioned the Kamish's Wrath daggers, Sung Jinwoo's primary weapons. Antares commanded a formidable army of dragons, rivaling Kamish in strength.

As the oldest Monarch, Antares played a significant role in the ancient war against the Rulers, fighting alongside other powerful beings like Ashborn. However, Antares's fear of Ashborn's powers led to a series of events that ultimately shaped his destiny, including his defeat at the hands of Sung Jinwoo in the new timeline.

In the Final Battle Arc, Antares becomes a formidable antagonist, leading his army of dragons into the human world to deal with Ashborn's vessel, Jinwoo.

Despite Antares being a fan-favorite and a formidable character alongside Sung Jinwoo, he will not be present in the anime's first season. Unless alterations are made in the adaptation, fans will have to wait for potential future seasons to witness the intense dynamic between Jinwoo and Antares unfold on screen.

Despite his immense power and cunning tactics, Antares underestimates Jinwoo's strategic prowess and falls victim to a fatal blow, leading to his demise at the hands of both Jinwoo and the Rulers. After Sung Jinwoo resets the timeline using the Cup of Reincarnation, Antares once again becomes his most formidable adversary.

Final thoughts

Solo Leveling anime episode 8 has been delayed, with the next episode labeled as 7.5, serving as a recap of episodes 1-7. The anime streams on Crunchyroll, and while the episode count remains undisclosed, fans anticipate a total of 12 episodes, with hopes for a longer 24-episode multiple-cour adaptation.