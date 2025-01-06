Is Baran the weakest Monarch in Solo Leveling? Explored

Baran is one of the strongest characters in Solo Leveling. As the Monarch of the White Flames, his reputation as a 'Monarch' makes him one of the most potent characters in the series. However, the true 'Baran' might be different, as fans witnessed his clone in action against Jinwoo. The true 'Baran' died eons ago when the Monarchs fought against the Rulers.

Although Ashborn was also a Monarch, he was betrayed by his fellow Monarchs. Baran and Rakan were assigned the role of eliminating the Shadow Monarch by Antares. However, despite being worn out during the war, Ashborn pulverized both of his fellow Monarchs. Baran, in particular, overestimated his potential, which might make him one of the weakest Monarchs in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa series and has the author's opinion.

Solo Leveling: Exploring Baran as the weakest Monarch

Baran (right) as seen in the manhwa (Image via DUBU/Chu Gong)

Baran was the Monarch of the White Flames and the King of Demons. His personality was heavily influenced by his status as a 'Monarch,' which made him arrogant and cruel. Moreover, his arrogance led him to underestimate his opponents, no matter how strong they all might be.

Eons ago, when the Monarchs fought the Rulers on the order of the Almighty, the Absolute Being. As expected, Baran fought in this war alongside the other Monarchs. Although the Monarchs initially had the upper hand in this battle, they grew fearful of certain individuals among themselves, specifically of Ashborn.

Baran (clone) as seen in the manhwa (Image via DUBU/Chu Gong)

Ashborn, the previous Shadow Monarch before Sung Jinwoo, was overpowered in this war, and Antares, the Monarch of Destruction, grew scared of him. Consequently, Antares ordered Baran and Rakkan, the Monarch of Fangs, to eliminate Ashborn. After the Shadow Monarch eliminated a good amount of Rulers, he was confronted by his allies, who were determined to kill Ashborn.

However, their fates were exchanged when Ashborn overpowered the two Monarchs. The Shadow Monarch even gave Rakan a chance to escape, leaving Baran behind.

Ashborn then inquired about Baran's reason for betrayal, but the latter's arrogance forbade him from revealing anything. As a result, Ashborn mercilessly killed him. Later, Kandiaru (the architect) recreated Baran in Solo Leveling and assigned him the role of Demon Castle's final boss.

Baran (clone) as seen in the manhwa (Image via DUBU/Chu Gong)

While Baran might be considered overpowered due to his status as a Monarch and his powers, his arrogance clouded his judgment. He might have survived against Ashborn if he had been willing to speak up, instead, he stuck to his instincts and rebelled at death's door.

Meanwhile, Rakan could also be regarded as one of the weakest Monarchs because he was defeated but allowed to leave. However, given that he showcased his true potential in the Monarch War Arc of Solo Leveling, Baran might alone be considered the weakest Monarch because he was the first Monarch who was killed due to his immature personality.

Final thoughts

Baran's first appearance (his clone) is in The Return to Demon Castle arc. This arc may be part of Solo Leveling season 2, considering the chapter/episode ratio of the series. Fans might see the Monarch of the White Flames animated in the anime and could also witness his flashback from the first Monarch arc.

