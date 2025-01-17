Cha Hae-in's latest look in Solo Leveling season 2 has fans' hearts aflutter

With Solo Leveling season 2 anime finally set to release new episodes that weren't previewed as part of the Solo Leveling: ReAwakening movie, fans have been quite excited by the prospect of what's to come. As part of this, fans have been left elated after seeing the preview images for the upcoming episode.

As revealed by the preview, the upcoming episode will feature a scene of Cha Hae-In, and fans' hearts have already been left aflutter after seeing the visual. The anime's female lead was yet to appear in the second season. Fortunately, the next episode will give fans a scene that wasn't even present in the source material.

Cha Hae-In's anime original scene in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 leaves fans enamored

Expand Tweet

Trending

As Solo Leveling fans would know, while Cha Hae-In is an important character in the series, she becomes relevant to the story much later in the manhwa. However, A-1 Pictures seemingly wanted to reduce that delay, and introduced the character to the anime fans much earlier, with several original scenes.

Even her voice actor Reina Ueda commented on this. As per her, the anime had already revealed Cha Hae-In's stoic, calm, and dutiful side in the first season. However, in the second season, fans will get to see her inner human self gradually. This could be why A-1 Pictures added an anime original scene in the upcoming episode.

Cha Hae-In as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As hinted at by the preview image, Cha Hae-In will seemingly be shown swimming in the next episode. Unfortunately, the anime did not reveal if she will be spending time with someone else or enjoying her swim by herself.

Fans' reaction to Cha Hae-In's anime original preview image

Most Solo Leveling fans were surprised to see that they were getting a Cha Hae-In scene in the next episode. This is because, as per the source material, fans weren't supposed to see the female lead this soon in the story. Nevertheless, this was a happy surprise and fans looked forward to it.

Cha Hae-In as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile, another fan commented on how they could always trust A-1 Pictures to provide them with unnecessary fan service.

"YOOOO I DIDN'T REMEMBER THAT, RESPECT A1," one fan said.

"Always trust A1 to do unnecessary fan service," another fan added.

"Anime fans updating their waifu list," another fan said.

"Still can't believe this Jinwoo pulled her with cologne," other fan said.

As for other fans, they were certain that with the upcoming episode, many will start adding Cha Hae-In as part of their anime waifu list. The character was already quite adorable, but the anime was treating her even better than in the source material.

Lastly, some fans joked about how the protagonist Sung Jinwoo manages to impress her with nothing but his smell. This was a reference to the source material that showed Cha Hae-In starting to like Jinwoo after realizing that he did not smell bad to her, like other strong Hunters.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback