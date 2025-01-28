"I think many things are in store for us" — Fans react as J Balvin mentions recording a song for BTS in his Le Gala Des Pieces Jaunes interview

In an interview during the Le Gala Des Pieces Jaunes held on January 24, 2025, in Paris, J Balvin revealed that he recorded a song with BTS a few years ago. He also mentioned that he does not know when it will be released, and the group is currently on a hiatus owing to the members' military enlistments, but he is looking forward to it.

The Mi Gente hitmaker has mentioned the song collaboration a couple of times in the past and fans were once again surprised to hear about it. While some were excited about the collaboration, a few were not enthusiastic about the association with J Balvin. Here's what the fans had to say about the rumored collaboration:

"I think many things are in store for us."

"When are we getting that song? / I'm seated," a fan wrote.

"Maybe they're gonna release it after the boys reunited, it would be the right timing. So, we have a confirm ONE SONG already," another fan wrote.

"and it better stay in the vault," reacted another fan, not happy with the Colombian singer's past actions.

The collaboration was first teased by J Balvin during one of his Instagram lives in 2023. Then again, he had mentioned it in May 2024. Since then, ARMYs, the BTS fandom, have been eagerly waiting for the song to be released. There have been mixed reactions to J Balvin's work with the Dynamite hitmakers as well. The fans also took a dig at BigHit, BTS' label.

"Omg just release the song this dude been talking about it for YEARS," a comment said.

"I can't imagine bighit's reaction watching him revealed that they recorded song before hahahahahahaha," another comment read.

"i feel like it could of been a jk single? cause that one interview where jk mentioned people he would love to collab/like was j balvin. he did the same with jack harlow," a fan wrote.

BTS and their Western collaborations over the years

Over the years, BTS, as a group or its members in a solo capacity, have collaborated with various Western artists. j-hope collaborated with Becky G for Chicken Noodle Soup (2019), Jungkook got Jack Harlow for 3D (2023), and Jason Derulo for Standing Next to You (2024), to name a few.

As a group, BTS has collaborated with Coldplay for My Universe (2021), Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco for Bad Decisions (2022), and Halsey for Boy with Luv (2019), among others. These solo and group collaborations have topped several charts worldwide.

Since the juggernaut K-pop group went on a hiatus as a group, the members took turns to release their solo albums and singles. Currently, members Jin and j-hope have completed their military enlistment duties, while the others still have some time left. Hybe had reportedly mentioned the group's comeback in 2026, and fans have been excited ever since. J Balvin's mention of a collaboration has only added to their excitement.

