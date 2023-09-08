“Jungkook on the vibe”: J Balvin teasing a possible collaboration with BTS’ maknae on Instagram story, leaves the internet divided

Jungkook of BTS might be collaborating with reggaeton artist J Balvin, and ARMYs have mixed opinions on it. It all started when BTS' maknae was asked if he had any desire to collaborate with Latin artists, to which the 26-year-old singer promptly replied that he would love to collaborate with Becky G, Rosalia, and J Balvin.

Shortly after, J Balvin shared an Instagram story of him listening to Jungkook's song SEVEN, featuring Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. He shared a cheeky picture with his dog Enzo with SEVEN playing on his Instagram story. He captioned the picture with the line "Jungkook en la vibra" which translates to "Jungkook on the vibe."

ARMYs believe that J Balvin is teasing a possible collaboration with Bangtan's maknae and that a new remix of SEVEN might be on the cards. However, ARMYs have mixed opinions on it.

Jungkook's fans have mixed opinions on his possible collaboration with J Balvin

Jungkook's official solo hit single SEVEN, featuring American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee, was the biggest summer hit of the year so far. Hence, it is natural for artists to want to collaborate with Bangtan's maknae. After the 26-year-old BTS member mentioned him in an interview, reggaeton artist J Balvin shared an Instagram story of him listening to SEVEN, hinting at the possibility of a collaboration.

Days later, J Balvin posted a mysterious tweet with a palm emoticon and a peace sign. Some eagle-eyed ARMYs pointed to the palm emoji consisting of five fingers and the peace sign consisting of two singers, adding up to seven, as well as the name of Jungkook's solo single. This serves as another possible hint of a collaboration.

However, ARMYs have mixed reactions to this. While some fans are excited because J Balvin is a popular and talented reggaeton artist, others are displeased because of his racist and misogynistic past.

A certain section of ARMYs don't deem J Balvin the correct fit for a collaboration with Bangtan's maknae. The Colombian singer has made certain racist and problematic comments in the past. Back in 2018, he stated that Rihanna wasn't a good woman to marry and was only suitable for casual flirting and physical relationships.

Although he apologized for his statements, Rihanna's fans were furious with his comments. In the next instance, he was caught using the hashtags #everylifematters and #latinolivesmatter amid the #BlackLivesMatter protests following George Floyd‘s tragic death.

Most recently, J Balvin was criticized for his music video Perra, which featured two women of color as dogs. Although he deleted the video, fans were outraged, and thus, ARMYs are wary of BTS' maknae's potential collaboration with the singer.

Jungkook's song SEVEN is Billboard’s number one global song of the summer for 2023

SEVEN has officially been declared Billboard’s 2023 Global Song of the Summer. The American publication published its coveted list of the “10 biggest global songs of the summer for 2023.” The songs were picked from Billboard's Weekly 200 with charts dated June 10 to September 9, the official season of summer.

SEVEN has been at the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart for seven consecutive weeks since it first debuted at the top of the chart back in July.

Additionally, he became the first Korean soloist to spend seven weeks on the Global 200 at number one, setting a brand new record.