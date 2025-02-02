Solo Leveling has Hunters who are so incredibly powerful that they can defeat entire armies of monsters and demons with little or no hassle. Similarly, Jujutsu Kaisen has Special Grade sorcerers that can do anything above and beyond what normal jujutsu users possess in power.

The raw strength, speed, and supernatural skills of Solo Leveling's strongest Hunters would make them perfect candidates for this elite group. Whether it is through brute force, broken skills, or absurd intelligence, these Hunters could equal or surpass the world's strongest sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen.

They would change the power status quo in the cursed world. From Sung Ilhwan to Sung Jinwoo, here are the 10 Hunters from Solo Leveling who'd be Special Grade sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Sung Ilhwan, Sung Jinwoo, and 8 other Hunters from Solo Leveling who'd be Special Grade sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Sung Jinwoo

Sung Jinwoo as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sung Jinwoo's Shadow Monarch would put him way beyond the rank of ordinary sorcerers and would make him an undeniable Special Grade in Jujutsu Kaisen. His power to summon and control an army of shadows is a mirror to Kenjaku's use of cursed spirits but on a much larger scale.

His regeneration, speed, and raw strength would let him overwhelm even the strongest sorcerers in direct combat. With almost limitless adaptability and a skill set rivaling Sukuna or Gojo, he would rule the jujutsu world. Sung Jinwoo is one of the Hunters from Solo Leveling who'd be Special Grade sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen.

2) Thomas Andre

Thomas Andre as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Thomas Andre's raw physical strength and durability place him on the same level as the most powerful Special Grade sorcerers. He has the ability to Reinforce, which grants him incredible raw power, so he can just crush his opponents with brute force alone.

He is nearly indestructible because of his tank-like endurance, and his battles are dominated much like the raw aggression of someone like Sukuna. In a world filled with curses, his monstrous resilience and sheer destructive capability would make him a terrifying force. Thomas Andre is among the Hunters from Solo Leveling who'd be Special Grade sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen.

3) Siddharth Bachchan

Siddharth Bachchan as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Siddharth Bachchan has extreme control over flames which makes him a devastating force on the battlefield. He could easily unleash a lot of damage as he controls fire, allowing him to instantly incinerate his enemies. He can mold his flames not only for offense but also in a defensive shape to counter any incoming attacks.

Combined with such immense physical strength and strategic intelligence, he could overpower most curse users easily. His skills fit Jujutsu Kaisen's most deadly techniques such as Sukuna's Divine Flame. With his power, he would be a Solo Leveling Hunter equivalent to a Special Grade sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen.

4) Lennart Neirmann

Lennart Neirmann as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Lennart Neirmann has an extraordinary visual sense, being able to detect when Jinwoo creates an army of shadows, a feat unmatched by other top-tier Hunters. His Charge ability forms powerful, transparent teal gauntlets, which can shoot extremely powerful energy blasts.

Though these ones were incapable of hurting Rakan, their immense strength blinded and disoriented him, showing the strong destructive capacities his ability holds. Lennart's combination of precise energy control and advanced perception makes him a natural fit for the ranks of top-tier sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen.

5) Sung Ilhwan

Sung Ilhwan as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Sung Ilhwan is particularly strong in physical strength, and speed, and could handle enormous energy manipulation forces with devastating forms of attacks. In combat, he relies on sheer force to overwhelm an opponent. He is very adaptable in battle as he figures out how to be one step ahead of even the most skilled foes.

He would be a mighty force in Jujutsu Kaisen with his precise utilization of cursed energy, thus able to effortlessly take down top-tier opponents. Sung Ilhwan's mastery over power in Solo Leveling would be perfect for a Special Grade sorcerer.

6) Liu Zhigang

Liu Zhigang as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Liu Zhigang has excellent reflex control with powerful combat techniques and unmatched physical abilities. His explosive strength and speed make him a scaring force in the battles. His capability to manipulate space through his spatial powers enables him to deliver devastating attacks without much effort and execute evasions of the opponent very easily.

Moreover, his strategic mind and instincts in the battle allow him to defeat even the most formidable opponents. With these characteristics, Liu would effectively dominate Jujutsu Kaisen, defeating even curses and sorcerers with accuracy and strength.

7) Christopher Reed

Christopher Reed as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Christopher Reed from Solo Leveling possesses a control unmatched by his physical and magical prowess. He's able to master darkness, almost similar to that of the manipulation by Jujutsu sorcerers concerning their cursed energy. His agility in battle as well as accuracy matches that of the top tiers among the Jujutsu sorcerers.

His strategic thinking adds to his power, so he can always counter any threat, no matter how overwhelming. With his versatility and overwhelming presence, Reed would easily fit into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

8) Jonas

A still from Solo Leveling Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Jonas has unparalleled combat prowess with his ability to manipulate dark energy, which makes him unleash very powerful attacks. His mastery over this power makes him control highly potent, large-scale spells that can destroy enemies. He has incredible speed and precision with his ability to dodge attacks while countering them with lethal strikes.

His strategic mind further increases his capabilities as he outwits and overpowers opponents. These skills, combined with his relentless drive in Solo Leveling, make him a force that would dominate the jujutsu world.

9) Goto Ryuji

Goto Ryuji as seen in Manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)

Goto Ryuji’s exceptional physical strength allows him to cut through tough opponents, even those significantly stronger than him, as seen when he wounded Jinwoo during a sparring match.

His speed is equally impressive, enabling him to react swiftly and outmaneuver opponents in tight situations. Regardless of his position as one of Japan's greatest hunters in Solo Leveling, Goto's abilities put him in the same league as the Special Grade sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen.

10) Go Gunhee

Go Gunhee as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Go Gunhee has unparalleled strength and strategic brilliance, making him in any battle a formidable force. The ability to obliterate freely high-ranked monsters, using bare minimum effort, reveals how powerful he is. His vastness in controlling energy manipulation in Jujutsu Kaisen would bring him head-on with the strongest curses.

His excellent speed and reading of opponents' moves would make him almost unbeatable. His leadership qualities and experiences would make him suitable as one of the Solo Leveling Hunters and a Special Grade sorcerer.

Final thoughts

Solo Leveling's Hunters have abilities that would place them at the top of Jujutsu Kaisen's strongest sorcerers. From Sung Jinwoo's Shadow Monarch to Go Gunhee's strategic brilliance, their strength, control, and unique powers would shatter the current power dynamics in the world of curses.

Whether it's through immense physical strength, powerful energy manipulation, or unmatched intelligence, these Hunters would change the course of battles in Jujutsu Kaisen. With their great abilities, Hunters like Thomas Andre, Siddharth Bachchan, and Liu Zhigang would become central figures in the damned world.

