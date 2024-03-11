What is the Korean Hunters Association in Solo Leveling? Explained

In recent years, Solo Leveling has become one of the most popular Korean webtoons and series. Its popularity skyrocketed even further with the release of its anime adaptation in 2023, introducing the series to an entirely new global audience.

The story follows Sung Jin-Woo, a low-ranked Hunter who gains immense power after a life-or-death experience in an underground dungeon. As Jin-Woo continues to grow stronger, he comes into more and more contact with the mysterious organization known as the Korean Hunters Association.

But what exactly is this group, and what role does it play in the Solo Leveling universe?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Solo Leveling manhwa.

Introduction to the Korean Hunters Association in Solo Leveling

The Korean Hunters Association is the government organization that oversees all official Hunter activities in South Korea. They are responsible for managing Hunters, securing Dungeons, containing threats, and keeping the general public safe from harm.

The Association has a central headquarters located in Seoul and regional offices throughout the country. They work closely with the Hunter Guilds but ultimately have higher authority regarding regulating Hunters.

Membership in the Association is mandatory for all certified Hunters who wish to take on jobs and quests. The Association provides structure, oversight, and legitimacy to the Hunter profession. The Korean Hunters Association has several important duties in managing Hunters and Dungeons.

They are responsible for certifying and ranking all Hunters in South Korea. Hunters must register with the Association and undergo tests to receive their license. The Association also secures Dungeon sites, sets up barriers, and monitors Gate activity to help contain threats.

Additionally, they have the power to assign Hunters to priority quests during public emergency or crises. The Association oversees the distribution of rewards and dungeon loot, collecting a portion of all rewards. They keep detailed records of all known Hunters, Guilds, Dungeons, and other phenomena to aid future quests.

Association agents are empowered to investigate crimes, accidents, or ethical violations related to Hunters. Upper-ranked Hunters in the Association can also issue orders to lower-ranked Hunters during emergencies.

Through these powers, the Association keeps tight control over the Hunter community, balancing Hunter independence with public accountability.

Important characters affiliated with the Association

Several key characters in Solo Leveling have close ties to the Korean Hunters Association.

Go Gun-Hee is the current Chairman of the Hunters Association and one of the top S-Rank Hunters in South Korea. As Chairman, he oversees Association operations across the country.

Woo Jin-Chul is the Chief of Surveillance for the Association and is an immensely powerful A-Rank Hunter who leads investigative operations. Kang Tae-Shik is a corrupt Surveillance Agent who carries out assassinations and other crimes for money and is later killed by Jin-Woo.

Jung Gi-Soo is an Evaluation Officer who processes Hunter applications and administers certification exams. These and other agents frequently appear throughout the series as Jin-Woo interacts more regularly with the Association. They have complex and sometimes antagonistic relationships with Jin-Woo and other powerful Hunters.

Conclusion

In the manhwa series Solo Leveling, the Korean Hunters Association serves as the central governing body for all Hunter activities within South Korea. They certify Hunters, manage Dungeons, contain threats, distribute rewards, and investigate crimes.

Key characters like Go Gun-Hee and Woo Jin-Chul are powerful Association agents who aid and hinder Jin-Woo at different points in his development. As Jin-Woo grows exponentially in strength, his uneasy relationship with the Hunters Association also continues to evolve.

