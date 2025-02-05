Anne Shirley anime confirms April 2025 release date and more with new teaser PV and visual

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Anne Shirley anime unveiled a new promotional video, visual, and announced the show's April 5, 2025 debut date. In addition, the details concerning the anime's additional cast members have been revealed. It was previously mentioned that the series will run for 24 episodes.

Produced by Answer Studio, Anne Shirley anime serves as an adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's celebrated children's classic, Anne of Green Gables novel series. Aside from the anime, the novels have inspired a manga version with Akane Hoshikubo's illustrations. The manga has been serialized in Kadokawa's B-Log Comic Magazine since January 5, 2025.

Anne Shirley anime set to premiere on April 5, 2025

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to the latest update from the official staff, Anne Shirley anime will air its episodes every Saturday from 6:25 pm JST on NHK Educational TV, starting April 5, 2025. The series will air 24 episodes. Along with this announcement, the staff unveiled a teaser PV, featuring the titular heroine's daily life set against the picturesque town of Avonlea.

In addition to the 15-second promotional clip, the official staff has unveiled a new key visual for the Anne Shirley anime. The illustration depicts the heroine, Anne, her rival, Gilbert Blythe, who eventually becomes her romantic partner, and her lifelong friend, Diana Barry. They all appear slightly older than at the beginning of the story. The visual shows them heading for a picnic in Avonlea.

Expand Tweet

Anne Shirley anime stars Honoka Inoue as the heroine, Anne, while Aya Nakamura voices Marilla Cuthbert, one of the siblings who adopts Anne. Yasunori Matsumoto plays Matthew Cuthbert's role, the other sibling, while Yume Miyamoto voices Diana Barry. The other cast member is Naoya Miyase, who stars as Gilbert Blythe.

Also read: 10 best anime with countryside setting

Hiroshi Kawamata is at the helm of affairs at Studio Answer, with Kenichi Tsuchiya as the character designer. Yuji Watanabe and Naoko Saito are credited as the animation directors. Tadashi Kudo is the art director, while Shiho Kuriki is listed as the color key artist. Additional staff members include Kisuke Koizumi as the sound director, Shinji Saito as the director of photography, and Michiru Oshima as the music composer.

About the anime

Anne, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Answer)

Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels, the Anne Shirley anime centers around 11-year-old Anne, an orphan girl who is sent to the siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert by mistake.

The series will explore Anne's growth from a girl to a woman, through her captivating bond with Matthew and Marilla, her romance with Gilbert, and her friendship with Diana Barry.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback