One Piece Live Action season 2 shares sneak peek of cast in Loguetown

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 saw a sneak peek at Netflix’s One Piece Live Action season 2 officially shared via the series’ X (formerly Twitter) account. The sneak peek showcases the series’ central cast of Straw Hats on what appears to be the Loguetown set, also in new outfits for the second season.

The post also confirms that production has officially wrapped for One Piece Live Action season 2, also teasing that “the Grand Line is fast approaching.” While no official release information was shared alongside this sneak peek, fans are expecting the highly anticipated sequel series to finally be released in the near future.

One Piece Live Action season 2 teases a soon-to-come premiere in latest sneak peek post

Unfortunately, not much else of significance regarding One Piece Live Action season 2 can be gleaned from the post beyond what’s discussed above. Obviously of note are the new outfits for most of the Straw Hats, with Zoro’s seemingly being the only one to not have changed in a significant way. Only the five Straw Hats are shown in the picture, in turn not giving fans an early look at any of the new cast members set to join the series.

Essentially the only other thing of note are some exciting details about the set, which confirms it to be Loguetown via some Marine banners seen hanging in the background. They advertise something called “Marine Victory Day,” which seems to be the annual celebration of Gold Roger’s (or Gol D. Roger, more accurately) execution. More specifically, it seems the Straw Hats will be in town for the 22nd anniversary day based on the presence of these banners.

A second style of banner can also be seen with the same information, but featuring illustrations of the moment Roger was stabbed and executed. The crew also stands in front of a mostly unseen statue, with a plaque that seems to read “The Beginning and the End.” Assuming this is what the inscription reads, this is obviously a reference to Loguetown’s nickname, which itself references the fact that Roger was both born and died in Loguetown.

One Piece Live Action season 2 will serve as the continuation of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series of the same name. The first season was released in late August 2023 and met with general success, but also some valid critiques. Oda’s original manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today but progressing through its final saga.

Toei Animation began adapting Oda’s manga into a television anime series in October 1999, which is also ongoing today. However, the anime is currently on break and will return in April 2025 with a new timeslot and upgraded general production. Netflix is also producing a readaptation of Oda’s series with Wit Studio titled THE ONE PIECE.

