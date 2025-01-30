One Piece Live Action season 2 release date may have been postponed, suggests recent Netflix actions

On January 28, 2025, Netflix announced the 2025 release of One Piece Live Action season 2 alongside the recent collaboration. However, the release window was recently removed, hinting that Netflix might have rushed to reveal it or there might be a later release than the announced one.

One Piece Live Action is the live-action adaptation of the popular Shonen manga series One Piece, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The manga series has also received numerous spin-off manga adaptations and two anime adaptations.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Netflix removes One Piece Live Action season 2 release window

Expand Tweet

Trending

Tudum by Netflix announced a collaboration between Eiichiro Oda's live-action One Piece series and LEGO, with new toy sets coming soon. The announcement also mentioned a 2025 release window for season 2, but Netflix removed it shortly after, leading some to believe it was an accidental leak.

The removal has raised questions about possible production issues, suggesting the season may be delayed beyond 2025. Netflix has not provided an official explanation yet.

In September 2024, Eiichiro Oda announced the sequel of his magnum opus' live-action through a special video. The newly announced cast members for the series include Rigo Sanchez as Monkey D Dragon, Joe Manganiello as Mr 0 (Crocodile), Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, and Yonda Thomas as Ingram.

Eiichiro Oda, the live-action's executive producer, visited South Africa in 2025, taking a break from his weekly manga publication. As recently reported by the author, the production of the live-action is going smoothly.

One Piece synopsis

Monkey D Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is a fictional series taking place in a world where supernatural fruits, called the devil fruits, grant people otherworldly powers. In this world, pirates also proliferate and one such pirate is Monkey D Luffy, who aims to become the King of the Pirates.

To become a pirate, Luffy has to gather allies and form a crew for a smooth sailing through the Grand Line. So, he starts his journey with a barrel as his ship and sails, hoping to gather the best crew in this world. Will this lad be able to pursue his dream when the time comes?

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback