Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 ending with Drum Island arc causes chaos in the fandom

On August 20, 2024, Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 finally received an update regarding its storyline and revealed the arcs it will be covering. This announcement was a hit-or-miss among the fandom due to the fact that the live-action's season 2 won't feature the Arabasta arc and will end with the Drum Island arc.

While the reason behind taking this decision is still unknown as the production team hasn't released any statement, the fandom started a war where some complied with the production team's decision and some rejected it in a very interesting way.

What arcs will Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 adapt?

The statement regarding the arcs Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 will be covering was released by the author of its source, Eiichiro Oda. Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 will cover the Loguetown arc, Reverse Mountain arc, Whiskey Peak arc, Little Garden arc and the Drum Island arc.

The surprising thing about this arc was that the production team of the live-action series opted to skip as little as possible source material and will dedicate an entire season to almost adapting the arcs before the Arabasta arc, which the fandom was expecting to see in season 2.

Moreover, the fandom also couldn't digest the selection of arcs that will be adapted in the second season, with the spotlight being around the concluding arc the Drum Island arc.

Reactions from the fandom

The Drum Island as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One part of the fandom was adamant and believed that adapting the arcs before the Arabasta arc would be a bad decision.

Their main support behind this argument was how adapting it in season 3 or later would make the arc look boring, and concluding season 2 on Drum Island arc would make the introduction of Chopper lukewarm.

On the other hand, one part of the fandom was happy with the choice of arcs by the live-action production team. According to them, the Arabasta arc was deserving of a separate season, and adapting every major arc before it was mandatory for the fandom to get the full experience.

Lastly, one fan responded to the fans who considered Drum Island a 'bad' arc by showing some fan-favorite moments from the arc like Luffy carrying Nami and Sanji to the top of the mountain, the cherry blossoms and many others.

"This is an AWFUL idea. There is not enough story here, this would be like making east blue but not having arlong park in S1 Alabasta is the climax to these arcs, not having it in the season included in these arcs will have a lot of people lose interest Drum island is not a finale," another fan said.

"Luffy gonna be old asf tho they can't be taking so long," another one claimed.

"Ending Drum Island with Ace's entry and glimpse of Crocodile in the post-credit scene will move mountains. Saving Alabasta for season 3 is a great idea since it is a long arc and it has so many fights," a fan said.

"Everyone shitting on Drum island being the finale of S2 One Piece LA a fake fan fr. How can you see all this and say it was a bad arc," another fan claimed.

Final thoughts

The One Piece remake received a new update a few days ago, and the author's comments regarding the remake were to 'improvise' rather than copy and paste the source material.

Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 takes an interesting route where the production team is dedicating an entire season before adapting the Arabasta arc. That could also mean that the production team is giving preference to important arcs.

