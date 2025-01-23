On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the Anne Shirley anime announced the main cast and staff for the series. Additionally, the website has revealed that the series will release a total of 24 episodes. It was previously announced that the anime would premiere in April 2025.

Anne Shirley anime serves as an adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's children's classic novel series, Anne of Green Gables. Aside from the anime adaptation, the novel series has inspired a manga adaptation with Akane Hoshikubo's art. The manga was launched in Kadokawa's B-Log Comic magazine on January 5, 2025.

Anne Shirley anime set to air 24 episodes in April 2025

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the official sources (website and the X account) for the series disclosed that Anne Shirley anime will begin its broadcast on NHK Educational TV starting April 2025 (Spring 2025) and air a total of 24 episodes. In other words, the anime will run for two cours.

Additionally, information regarding the main cast members for the series has arrived. Honoka Inoue stars as the protagonist, Anne Shirley, while Aya Nakamura voices Marilla Cuthbert, one of the middle-aged siblings who take in the orphaned Anne.

Yasunori Matsumoto voices Matthew Cuthbert, Marilla's brother, i.e., the other sibling who adores Anne. On the other hand, Naoya Miyase voices Gilbert Blythe, Anne's rival & lover, while Yume Miyamoto lends her voice to Diana Barry, described as Anne's lifelong best friend.

Anne and Diana (Image via Answer Studio)

Comments from the respective voice actors have arrived on the anime's official website. The cast members have shared their thoughts about voicing their respective characters in the series. In addition, the Seiyuus (voice actors) have urged fans to look forward to the anime's wonderful visuals and captivating music.

Coming to the main staff, Hiroshi Kawamata directs the Anne Shirley anime at Answer Studio, with Kenichi Tsuchiya as the character designer. Hiroshi-san has previously worked in Hal's Flute, Shimajiro to Kujira no Uta, and other series. On the other hand, Kenichi-san has designed characters in The Garden of Words.

About the Anne Shirley anime

Anne, as seen in the anime (Image via Answer Studio)

Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables, the Anne Shirley anime follows the story of an 11-year-old orphan girl, Anne, who is mistakenly sent to the middle-aged siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert.

Set in the fictional town of Avonlea in Prince Edward, Canada, the anime will showcase a mesmerizing narrative with late 19th-century flavors. The series will explore Anne's growth from a girl to a woman, her bond with the siblings, her romance with Gilbert, and her friendship with Dianna.

