Re:Zero season 3 reveals trailer for part 2 Counterattack Arc and episode 9 preview

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the official staff shared a new promotional video for Re:Zero season 3's second part, Counterattack Arc, which will begin on February 5, 2025, with episode 9. In addition, the staff shared the preview synopsis for the upcoming episode. It was previously stated that the second half would release eight episodes in total.

Produced by White Fox, Re:Zero season 3 commenced on October 2, 2024, with the Attack Arc's adaptation and released eight episodes til November 20, 2024. Notably, the series is an adaptation of author Nagasaki Teppei and illustrator Ootsuka Shinichiro's fantasy light novel series of the same name.

Re:Zero season 3 new trailer teases the Counterattack Arc, scheduled to begin with episode 9 on February 5, 2025

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the series unveiled a new promotional video for Re:Zero season 3's second half (Part 2), titled Counterattack Arc. According to the short clip, the series will resume on February 5, 2025, with episode 9.

Produced by White Fox, the latest trailer showcases never-seen-before content, including a scene where Subaru and his friends battle the Archbishop of Sin. The short clip also contains many dialogues from Subaru and others. Undoubtedly, the PV creates hype for the Counterattack Arc.

Additionally, the official staff has shared the preview images and the synopsis for the first episode of Re:Zero season 3 part 2, essentially the ninth episode of the third installment. The episode is titled The Chaotic City (The City of Chaos) per the synopsis.

Subaru, as seen in episode 9 preview (Image via White Fox)

Based on the synopsis, episode 9 will showcase Subaru and Reinhard confronting Regulus, the Archbishop of Greed, to save Emilia. Notably, the latest PV previews Subaru and Reinhard's quest. Besides that, Re:Zero season 3 episode 9 will show Priscilla and Liliana going to the Fourth District to face the Archbishop of Wrath, while Garfiel and Wilhelm will head to the First District to combat the Archbishop of Lust.

On the other hand, Julius and Ricardo will go to the Second District to face the Archbishop of Gluttony. As evident from the synopsis, Re:Zero season 3's Counterattack arc will begin with a coordinated attack on the four Control Towers. Additionally, the episode will show Otto going alone to retrieve the Book of Wisdom. However, during his quest, he encounters the Archbishop of Gluttony.

Emilia, as seen in episode 9 preview (Image via White Fox)

Under the production of White Fox, the third season commenced on October 2, 2024, with a 90-minute-long premiere on Tokyo MX, AT-X, KBS Kyoto, BS11, Sun TV, and other channels in Japan at 10:30 pm JST. Crunchyroll has been streaming the series episodes with multi-language subtitles and English dubs.

Masahiro Shinohara directs the third season, with Haruka Sagawa as the chief animation director and character designer. Masahiro Yokotani is in charge of the series composition, and Kenichiro Suehiro composes the music for the series.

