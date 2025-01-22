My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime announces April 2025 release date and main cast with PV and visual

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser promotional video and key visual for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime. According to the short clip, the anime is set to premiere on April 7, 2025. In addition, the details concerning the anime's main cast members have been revealed.

Produced by Bones Films, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime is based on the eponymous manga series, written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Better Court. The series serves as a prequel and a spin-off to Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia.

The manga originally debuted in Shueisha's Jump Giga magazine in August 2016. However, it was transferred to Shonen Jump+ online magazine in October 2016. The series was serialized from 2016 to 2022, with 15 tankobon volumes published.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime's teaser PV and visual confirm the April 7, 2025, debut date

The official website, X handle, and the Instagram account for the series unveiled a promotional video on January 22, 2025, to confirm that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will premiere on April 7, 2025.

Broadcast information has also arrived, according to which, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will air its episodes every Monday from 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon Television, starting April 7, 2025.

In addition, the anime will be broadcast on Yomiuri TV every Monday at 1:59 AM JST, starting April 8, 2025. The details regarding the anime's digital distribution will be revealed later.

The latest promotional video teases the story of the illegal heroes "Vigilantes," who want to save people behind the shadows, even though they aren't recognized. The short clip features Koichi Haimawari, Pop☆Step, and Knuckleduster, carrying out their duties to become true heroes.

Additionally, the short clip contains dynamic action scenes of the trio. Besides the teaser trailer, the official staff has dropped a key visual for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime. At the center of the visual is Koichi Haimawari, an ordinary university student, who saves people from the shadows.

Next to the boy are Pop☆Step, a self-proclaimed idol, who hangs out with Koichi, and Knuckleduster, who inspires Koichi to become a Vigilante. Interestingly, the visual has a tagline in Japanese, which reads "Cut through the dark night and run under the moon!!!" in English.

Details regarding the main cast members have arrived. Shuichiro Umeda stars as Koichi Haimawari, while Ikumi Hasegawa voices Pop☆Step. The other cast member is Yasuhiro Mamiya as Knuckleduster.

Staff and the plot of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime

Koichi, as seen in the latest PV (Image via BONES FILMS)

Kenichi Suzuki directs the anime at BONES FILMS, with Yosuke Kuroda in charge of the scripts. Takahito Yoshida is handling the character designs, while Yukihiro Watanabe is the art director. Haruko Nobori serves as the color designer, while Yingying is the director of photography. Masafumi Mima is the sound editor, while Yuki Hayashi, Yuki Furuhashi, and Shogo Yamashiro are the music composers.

Based on Hideyuki Furuhashi's manga, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime is set several years before the narrative of My Hero Academia. The series depicts the illegal heroes, Vigilantes, who go out of their way to save people, even if the public doesn't recognize them as heroes. The narrative primarily follows, Koichi, an ordinary student, who has become a "Vigilante."

