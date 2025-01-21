Original Miru: Paths To My Future anime series confirms April 2025 release window and more

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 saw the official April 2025 release window announced for machinery manufacturer Yanmar Holdings’ original Miru: Paths To My Future anime series. The company also revealed its opening theme song information in a short promotional video for the series, also revealing some key staff members.

A key visual was also revealed for the Miru: Paths To My Future anime, featuring its central characters against a black background. The project is being produced by Yanmar Holdings, who are also credited with creating it. As of this article’s writing, the fully original anime project is planning to be released as a five-episode omnibus series.

Miru: Paths To My Future anime reveals opening theme info and more in latest promotional video

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned above, the Miru: Paths To My Future anime officially announced its April 2025 release date via a new promotional video. The promotional video also revealed the opening theme song information, set to be “AI=UTA” performed by singer group V.W.P., which is made up of KAF, RIM, Harusaruhi, Isekaijoucho, and KOKO. Noriyasu Agematsu leads the team, which stands for Viral Witch Phenomenon, with Akihiro Tomita producing the song.

No cast has been confirmed for the series as of this article’s writing, but several key staff members have been revealed. As mentioned above, Yanmar Holdings is credited as the creator and producer of the series, with Masuo Ueda as the executive producer. Skyfall Co., Ltd. is in production support, with btrax Japan LLC cooperating in the planning of the anime. Shigeru Morita is writing the story scripts, and designers from Yanmar are creating the robots.

Expand Tweet

Staff of the Miru: Paths To My Future anime did state in July 2023 an intent to steer the main mecha design away from existing hero robot design tropes. In response to the question of whether or not the story will have a villain, staff not only said the story may not have a villain, but may also lack a traditional hero or conflict. Yanmar Holdings describes the anime series:

“In the distant future, humans create a robot named MIRU capable of traveling through time, visiting various eras, places, and even parallel worlds. Unlike some robots, MIRU isn't equipped with weapons. Instead, it helps people overcome immense obstacles peacefully, encouraging new beginnings without violence.

MIRU continuously evolves by interacting with people, learning and growing to assist those struggling to survive. It listens to their problems and offers support. By helping others, MIRU sets off a “Butterfly Effect,” of dramatic change guiding society toward a brighter future.

Why was MIRU created? What is its purpose? Can it save the Earth and humanity from a dystopian future?”

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback