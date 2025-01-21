Princession Orchestra announces four consecutive cour run ahead of April 2025 premiere

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Princession Orchestra anime announced that the series will run for four consecutive cours, starting April 2025. Additionally, the information regarding the anime's broadcast in Japan has arrived.

Princession Orchestra anime serves as an original project, catered to children and adult audiences. Under the production of Silver Link, the series shall center around music, anime, toys, and fantasy elements. The series was initially green-lit in June 2024, with a new site and X account. In December 2024, it was announced that the series would premiere in April 2025.

Princession Orchestra anime set to run for four consecutive cours from April 2025

Expand Tweet

Trending

The official website and X handle for the Princession Orchestra anime revealed the show's four consecutive cour run from April 2025, i.e., Spring 2025. According to the latest announcement, the magical girls anime will air its episodes every Sunday, starting April 2025, on six TV Tokyo-affiliated channels across Japan.

However, the show's exact release date is yet to be disclosed. On the other hand, information about the series' digital distribution in Japan will be revealed later. Likewise, the details regarding the show's international streaming haven't been shared yet.

Princession Orchestra anime stars Azusa Tachibana as Nagase Ichijou, Yuri Fujimoto as Kagari Shirube, Aoi Azusa as Minamo Sorano, Junya Enoki as Beth, Chiaki Kobayashi as Callisto, Hiro Shimono as Navi, Shoya Chiba as Gita, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Doran.

Princess Ripple, Princess Meteor, and Princess Zeal in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

King Records and ARIA Entertainment's UNISON Brand are listed with the original anime project, with Takara Tomy sponsoring the anime. In addition, Akifumi Kaneko, who has previously contributed to Symphogear, has been credited as the original planner.

On the other hand, Noriyasu Agaematsu from Elements Garden is the show's Executive Producer. The magical girls anime is helmed by Shin Onuma at Silver Link Studios. Manta Aisora is supervising and writing the scripts, with Mari Shimazaki as the character designer. Yukiko Akiyama is using Mari Shimazaki's character designs for animation. Elements Garden is credited as the show's music composer.

About the anime

Based on the original scripts, the narrative for Princession Orchestra anime is set in a mysterious country named Alicepia, which has existed since time immemorial.

Interestingly, the country's inhabitants thrived in peace, until the mysterious monsters called Jamaock wreaked havoc. However, the "Princesses" are undaunted by the monsters as they begin to restore peace with their songs of courage.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback