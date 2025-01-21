Crunchyroll announces Solo Leveling season 2 regional dubs premiere and cast

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime about the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs premiere and cast of Solo Leveling season 2. The anime is set to premiere in all three languages on Sunday, January 26, 2025, on Crunchyroll.

As fans must know, Solo Leveling season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- has already premiered worldwide on Crunchyroll. However, the anime streaming platform has yet to release its regional dub episodes. Fortunately, the release date for the same has finally been revealed.

Solo Leveling season 2 Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs to premiere in January 2025

Barca as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

On January 21, 2025, Crunchyroll revealed that the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs for Solo Leveling season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- will premiere on Sunday, January 26, 2025. Following that, the new episodes will continue to stream weekly on Sundays.

As announced previously, Rana Daggubati is set to voice the enigmatic Ice Elf Leader Barca in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. So, with the premiere announcement, Crunchyroll has finally announced the remaining cast members for all three languages.

Rana Daggubati as seen in Crunchyroll studio (Image via Crunchyroll)

The Hindi dub cast is as follows:

Rajesh Shukla as Sung Jinwoo

Riya Sengupta as Sung Jinah

Ayushi as Han Song-Yi

Sakshi Sharma as Park Heejin

Harshvardhan Sharma as Go Myunghwan

Himanshu Rana as Woo Jinchul

Vishal Singh as Hwang Dongsoo

Krishna Dasadia as Choi Jong-In

Kishore Bhatt as Go Gunhee

Sushil Kumar as Baek Yoonho

Manikant Sarabhoy as Ahn Sangmin

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Tamil dub cast is as follows:

Chenchaiah Sai Krishna as Sung Jinwoo

Gopika Vijayan as Sung Jinah

Banupriya Annadurai as Han Song-Yi

Akshya Prabhu as Park Heejin

Sri Kamal Gokullapatty as Go Myunghwan

Manohar Francis as Woo Jinchul

Lokesh Gunasekaran as Hwang Dongsoo

Dinuvairapathi Periyasamy as Choi Jong-In

Gokul Gopal Raj Nagaraj as Go Gunhee

Praveen Kesavan as Baek Yoonho

Duraisamy Rangasamy as Ahn Sangmin

Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-In as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Telugu dub cast is as follows:

Mojjada Karthikeyan as Sung Jinwoo

Edukoju Sangeetha as Sung Jinah

Sony Shaik as Han Song-Yi

Mandala Anusha as Park Heejin

Javvaji Gopi as Go Myunghwan

Ayaz Hussain Khan Pattan as Woo Jinchul

Mortha Vivek as Hwang Dongsoo

Sivvala Srikanth as Choi Jong-In

Rathakonda Venkateswara Prasad as Go Gunhee

Battina Suresh Kumar as Baek Yoonho

Kammili Ramana Syam Babu as Ahn Sangmin

Also read: Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- review: A recap done right

What is Solo Leveling season 2 -Arise From the Shadow- about?

The anime continues from where the first season ended as Sung Jinwoo becomes a formidable necromancer with an army of loyal shadows at his command. However, he must master these abilities in secret all while fighting the toughest foes to procure the Elixir of Life, capable of saving his mother from her Eternal Slumber.

