  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Crunchyroll announces Solo Leveling season 2 regional dubs premiere and cast

Crunchyroll announces Solo Leveling season 2 regional dubs premiere and cast

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jan 21, 2025 09:26 GMT
Crunchyroll announces Solo Leveling season 2 regional dubs premiere and cast
Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime about the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs premiere and cast of Solo Leveling season 2. The anime is set to premiere in all three languages on Sunday, January 26, 2025, on Crunchyroll.

As fans must know, Solo Leveling season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- has already premiered worldwide on Crunchyroll. However, the anime streaming platform has yet to release its regional dub episodes. Fortunately, the release date for the same has finally been revealed.

Solo Leveling season 2 Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs to premiere in January 2025

Barca as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Barca as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

On January 21, 2025, Crunchyroll revealed that the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs for Solo Leveling season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- will premiere on Sunday, January 26, 2025. Following that, the new episodes will continue to stream weekly on Sundays.

also-read-trending Trending

As announced previously, Rana Daggubati is set to voice the enigmatic Ice Elf Leader Barca in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. So, with the premiere announcement, Crunchyroll has finally announced the remaining cast members for all three languages.

Rana Daggubati as seen in Crunchyroll studio (Image via Crunchyroll)
Rana Daggubati as seen in Crunchyroll studio (Image via Crunchyroll)

The Hindi dub cast is as follows:

  • Rajesh Shukla as Sung Jinwoo
  • Riya Sengupta as Sung Jinah
  • Ayushi as Han Song-Yi
  • Sakshi Sharma as Park Heejin
  • Harshvardhan Sharma as Go Myunghwan
  • Himanshu Rana as Woo Jinchul
  • Vishal Singh as Hwang Dongsoo
  • Krishna Dasadia as Choi Jong-In
  • Kishore Bhatt as Go Gunhee
  • Sushil Kumar as Baek Yoonho
  • Manikant Sarabhoy as Ahn Sangmin
Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Tamil dub cast is as follows:

  • Chenchaiah Sai Krishna as Sung Jinwoo
  • Gopika Vijayan as Sung Jinah
  • Banupriya Annadurai as Han Song-Yi
  • Akshya Prabhu as Park Heejin
  • Sri Kamal Gokullapatty as Go Myunghwan
  • Manohar Francis as Woo Jinchul
  • Lokesh Gunasekaran as Hwang Dongsoo
  • Dinuvairapathi Periyasamy as Choi Jong-In
  • Gokul Gopal Raj Nagaraj as Go Gunhee
  • Praveen Kesavan as Baek Yoonho
  • Duraisamy Rangasamy as Ahn Sangmin
Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-In as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-In as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Telugu dub cast is as follows:

  • Mojjada Karthikeyan as Sung Jinwoo
  • Edukoju Sangeetha as Sung Jinah
  • Sony Shaik as Han Song-Yi
  • Mandala Anusha as Park Heejin
  • Javvaji Gopi as Go Myunghwan
  • Ayaz Hussain Khan Pattan as Woo Jinchul
  • Mortha Vivek as Hwang Dongsoo
  • Sivvala Srikanth as Choi Jong-In
  • Rathakonda Venkateswara Prasad as Go Gunhee
  • Battina Suresh Kumar as Baek Yoonho
  • Kammili Ramana Syam Babu as Ahn Sangmin

Also read: Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- review: A recap done right

What is Solo Leveling season 2 -Arise From the Shadow- about?

The anime continues from where the first season ended as Sung Jinwoo becomes a formidable necromancer with an army of loyal shadows at his command. However, he must master these abilities in secret all while fighting the toughest foes to procure the Elixir of Life, capable of saving his mother from her Eternal Slumber.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी