  • Solo Leveling season 2 isn't falling off, but staying true to what it is

Solo Leveling season 2 isn't falling off, but staying true to what it is

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jan 17, 2025 17:30 GMT
Solo Leveling season 2 isn
Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With Solo Leveling season 2 having started airing, the anime has brought Sung Jinwoo back to our screens with a new look. While most fans are elated by what's to come, others have already become tired of the anime's repeated story trope.

As fans must have noticed, Solo Leveling anime has pretty much been the same since Sung Jinwoo received his powers. The protagonist is either raiding a dungeon by himself or is forced to fight a strong Hunter or Dungeon Boss while the ones around him think that he is weak.

While many fans like this anime trope, others have grown sick of it and have already started claiming that the anime has fallen off. But in truth, Solo Leveling season 2 is nowhere close to falling off. Instead, the anime is staying true to what it is, i.e., a power fantasy.

also-read-trending Trending

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from Solo Leveling manhwa and reflects the author's opinion.

Solo Leveling season 2 anime was always meant to be a power fantasy

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While many fans have come forward claiming that Solo Leveling season 2 has fallen off due to the repeated tropes in the anime, that is far from the case. As fans must have noticed, the series had always been a power fantasy. No matter what danger Sung Jinwoo was faced with, he managed to take them all down by leveling up his powers.

Even the story's title "Solo Leveling" makes it very clear that the anime is about the protagonist Sung Jinwoo being the solo Hunter capable of leveling up his powers. Thus, it only makes sense that the story continues the trope no matter how much the character has developed.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As suggested by the manhwa, the protagonist will become even more overpowered in the future and acquire stronger shadows to assist him, making him practically unbeatable.

The story will expand in the future, exploring the System and Gates and answering questions about what happened to Sung Jinwoo. However, those things will only be revealed much later. Nevertheless, the story wasn't that deep to begin with. Hence, it does not make sense to say that Solo Leveling season 2 is falling off.

Cha Hae-In as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Cha Hae-In as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In fact, there is reason to believe that A-1 Pictures may have handled the series a bit better with their adaptation. The main problem for fans who are fed up with the anime's tropes is that the anime only follows Sung Jinwoo's antics. However, unbeknownst to them, the manhwa might have ended up much worse for them. This is because the supporting characters such as Cha Hae-In and other S-Rank Hunters only appear much later in the manhwa.

Therefore, with their anime adaptation riddled with anime original scenes, A-1 Pictures may have conjured up a relatively more fun-to-watch experience with the Solo Leveling anime.

Baek Yoonho as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Baek Yoonho as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While it is true that the anime has removed the goofy expressions depicted in the manhwa, A-1 Pictures have delivered more scenes featuring the S-Rank Hunters, helping the world-building at an early stage of the series.

Therefore, it seems reasonable to say that Solo Leveling season 2 did not fall off, but A-1 Pictures made it better. So, if fans love Sung Jinwoo, they are in for a great ride. Otherwise, they always have the option to back away from the series.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
