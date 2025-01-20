Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc stage play reveals cast and more in new PV

On Monday, January 20, 2025, the Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc stage play began streaming a new promotional video via the official X account for the stage play adaptations. Additionally, the production revealed two new cast members and a key visual for the upcoming iteration of the stage play.

The upcoming Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc stage play is set to run from Friday, April 11, through Sunday, April 20, 2025, at The Galaxy Theater in Tokyo. This will be followed by a run at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo from Friday, April 25, through Sunday, April 27. The upcoming stage play will be the fifth in the franchise, with the first having begun in January 2020 and running through February 2020.

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc stage play reveals actors and costumes for Kokushibo and Doma

The two new cast members announced for the upcoming Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc stage play are Kazuki Kato as Kokushibo and Kenji Urai as Doma. As of this article’s writing, no other new cast members have been announced for the production. Shogo Sakamoto is confirmed to return from the Entertainment District Arc stage play as Tanjiro Kamado, along with Karen Takahashi and Yoshihide Sasaki as Nezuko Kamado and Muzan Kibutsuji, respectively.

Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is directing and writing the play, while Shunsuke Wada is composing the music for the production. The first stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo in January 2020, followed by a run in Kobe during January and February 2020. The second play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in August 2021, while the third was held in Tokyo and Kyoto in October 2022. A traditional Noh-Kyogen stage play inspired by the series also ran in Tokyo and Osaka in 2022.

The fourth and most recent mainline stage play for the series ran in Tokyo and Osaka in November and December 2024. The upcoming Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc stage play will be the sixth production overall inspired by the series and the fourth in the mainline adaptational series. The trailer for the upcoming production primarily focuses on introducing the full cast and previewing their on-stage appearances.

Mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge’s original Demon Slayer manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016 and concluded in May 2020. The manga’s 205 chapters were then collected into 23 compilation volumes, all of which are currently available in English.

Gotouge’s manga was adapted into a television anime series that premiered in April 2020, which proceeded to adapt the series via a mix of television seasons and anime films. The final television season aired in 2024, with the ultimate conclusion of the series set to be adapted into a film trilogy. The first film will premiere in Japan in 2025.

