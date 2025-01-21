Tomica Heroes Jobraver anime confirms July 2025 television release window

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 saw the Tomica Heroes Jobraver anime confirm its July 2025 release window on Japanese television, returning with new episodes for the series as well. It was also confirmed that a selection of the original web anime’s episodes will air on TV Tokyo’s new children’s variety program starting in April 2025. This new program is a part of Tomica’s 55th anniversary celebration this year.

The Tomica Heroes Jobraver anime series serves as a web anime for Takara Tomy’s Tomica toy car brand’s Tomica Heroes toy car line. Information on how many new episodes the series will air starting in July 2025 is currently unavailable as of this article’s writing, but it’s expected to be comparable to a typical anime broadcast season.

Tomica Heroes Jobraver anime to begin releasing new episodes on Japanese television in July 2025

Trending

As of this article’s writing, there’s no further release information for the television broadcast of the Tomica Heroes Jobraver anime beyond its July 2025 release window. However, it seems somewhat likely that the anime will air on TV Tokyo considering the airing of selected episodes of the original web anime on one of the channel’s new programs. This information should be confirmed in the coming months prior to its television premiere.

The original web Tomica Heroes Jobraver anime series first premiered on parent company Takara Tomy’s official YouTube channel in April 2022. The web anime’s 34th and latest episode as of this article’s writing began streaming on November 15, 2024. It’s currently unclear as of this article’s writing whether the series’ new episodes will be released exclusively via television, or if they’ll also be uploaded to YouTube as past episodes were.

The Tomica Heroes Jobravers anime features “Braver” units, which are a combination of job-related robots known as “Jobroids” with “Armor Tomica.” Armor Tomica are automobiles and vehicles relating to police, fire fighters, emergency medical personnel, trash collecting, and construction. Likewise, the series focuses on various robotic characters of different makes which are related to these various professions.

Expand Tweet

The series stars Shotaro Uzawa as Police Braver, Yuki Shin as Fire Braver, Shun Horie as Medi Braver, and Fumihiko Tachiki as Professor. Sanae Kobayashi voices the Jobroids and a commanding officer. Uzawa is likely best otherwise known as the voice of Komi Can’t Communicate’s Chushaku Kometani, while Shin’s biggest role is likely as Kaiju No. 8’s Iharu Furuhashi.

Horie is likely best known as the voice of The Dangers in My Heart’s Kyotaro Ichikawa, while Tachiki is best known as the voice of Bleach’s Kenpachi Zaraki. Finally, Kobayashi is best known as the voice of Elfen Lied’s Lucy. It’s unclear as of this article’s writing whether or not the anime will announce more cast members ahead of its television premiere.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback