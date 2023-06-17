My Tiny Senpai anime reveals key visual and release date

My Tiny Senpai has revealed new information for its upcoming anime series, which is set to be released on July 1. One of the new visuals includes a teaser of Shiroi, one of the main characters of the series, in a restaurant. It also added a new installment of the voice drama, including Hina Tachibana as Shiroi and Yuki Shin as Takuma Shinozaki.

There is a lot of hype surrounding the My Tiny Senpai series after the great reception that the original manga by Saiso received in recent times, which is why the people at Project No. 9 are working extensively to make it known out there.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Tiny Senpai series.

My Tiny Senpai anime series's new visual shows Shiroi Katase under an umbrella

Studio Project No. 9 is in charge of adapting the series, with Mitsutoshi Sato as the director. It has also been revealed that Keiichiro Ochi, Satoshi Sugisawa, and Yasuko Aoki are the ones in charge of the script. Hiromi Ogata and Hayato Hashiguchi are the character designers, while Sumika Horiguchi is going to be in charge of the music.

The slice-of-life, romance comedy manga written and drawn by Saiso has been serialized since 2020 on Takeshobo’s Storia Dash and has become a hit with the shoujo demographic in Japan. Saiso has a lot of experience in the manga industry, and their other works include the likes of Ikemen Kanojo to Heroine na Ore!?; Around 30 Onna Yuusha to Shota Orc, and Jitsu wa Ryouomoi Kamoshirenai Oneesan to Chuusan Danshi no Hanashi.

However, there is no denying that My Tiny Senpai is probably the author’s biggest project to date, and this anime is set to take its popularity to a whole new level if it lives up to the expectations of the source material.

Anime adaptation was announced in October 2022

The anime adaptation for the My Tiny Senpai web manga was originally announced on October 16, 2022, on Saiso's official Twitter account. The series follows Takuma Shinozaki, a new employee, and Shiori Katase, his diminutive but good-looking superior who is in the same department as him. Shinozaki finds himself drawn to Katase, who is good at complimenting her younger classmates and also very attentive to their needs, and the result is a "super sweet" office rom-com, which has become quite popular in the current shoujo market.

When it comes to this series, its main appeal is how lighthearted it is and how the characters are extremely likable, making the entire experience all the more enjoyable. Shiori as a character is the main focus, and she is very easy to root for and very easy to like as a whole, which is very good because most of the plot happens through her.

It is one of those comfort anime series that builds a niche fanbase and will probably continue to do so with the My Tiny Senpai anime adaptation.

