My Tiny Senpai reveals a new promotional video along with an official release date

An anime adaptation of the web manga My Tiny Senpai was announced earlier this year in March along with an official trailer. This helped build hype for the series amongst fans of the web manga to get ready for the anime's premiere. Now, a new promotional video, key visual, and official release date have been revealed. My Tiny Senpai is scheduled to begin airing on July 1, 2023, and will continue to air each Sunday at 1:30 AM JST as part of the summer 2023 anime season.

My Tiny Senpai is a typical slice-of-life, romance comedy following the daily lives of various office workers. It was written by Saisou who is famous for writing the She's My Knight manga as well. The My Tiny Senpai manga chapter was first released on April 3, 2020, and chapters will continue to be published well after the anime adaptation's scheduled release date.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Tiny Senpai web manga series.

My Tiny Senpai promotional video features the opening and ending theme songs

A new full-length promotional video was recently released for the upcoming anime adaptation of My Tiny Senpai. The thumbnail of the video features the female protagonist Shiori Katase interacting with the male protagonist Takuma Shinozaki, her romantic interest. It also includes the official premiere date for the anime adaptation, July 1, 2023.

The new promotional video was posted by the official DMM Pictures YouTube channel, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. It features both the male and female protagonists and their voice actors.

It also introduces the new characters Yutaka Shinozaki, Chinatsu Hayakawa, and Chihiro Akina and their voice actors. The promotional video also features snippets of the opening theme song, HONEY, by Toya Kobayashi, and the ending theme song Sugar by YU-KA.

The new key visual posted on Twitter features many of the characters shown in the trailer. It has the main protagonists and important side characters standing together in the main setting of the series, an office building. The Japanese translation of the title is also featured at the bottom of the image.

The anime adaptation for the My Tiny Senpai web manga was originally announced on October 16, 2022, on Saiso's official Twitter account. Although the series is mostly popular in Japan, the comment section under the original tweet was filled with anime fans around the world.

Since the original announcement, the hype for the series has only grown as more information was released.

The anime will be spearheaded by Mitsutoshi Sato, an episode director at Studio Project No.9, while the character scripts will be managed by Satoru Sugizawa, Keiichiro Ochi, and Yasuko Aoki.

The various character designs will be created and managed by Hayato Hashiguchi and Hiromi Ogata. Sumika Horiguchi will be in charge of composing and managing the official soundtrack and background music for the anime adaptation.

A list of the voice actor cast and their respective characters has also been released. Unsurprisingly, many of the voice actors have also played roles in other well-known works.

Shiori Katase will be played by Hina Tachibana who is famous for her role as Maina Ichii in If My Favorite Pop Idol Made It to the Budokan, I Would Die. Takuma Shinozaki will be voiced by well-known voice actor Yuuki Shin who also played Takemichi Hanagaki in Tokyo Revengers and Natsuo Todoroki in My Hero Academia.

Mikako Komatsu, known for her roles as Senkuu Yutaka in Dr. Stone and Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen, will voice Yutaka Shinozaki. Next, Chinatsu Hayakawa will be voiced by Yumiri Hanamori, famous for her role as Ai Hayasaka in the Kaguya-sama series.

Finally, Chihiro Akina will be played by Nobunaga Shimazaki, who also played Shanks in One Piece and Shinichi Izumi in Parasyte: The Maxim.

The manga source material is still being published and is serialized by Manga Life STORIA Dash. It has received a 7.28/10 rating on MyAnimeList, indicating that most readers find it an enjoyable series to read. MyAnimeList gives a concise summary of the series:

"Shinozaki is an office worker who is taken care of and coddled by his senior team member Shiori Katase: a gorgeous, profoundly kind, loving, and diminutive woman. Shinozaki certainly hopes that she's not doing it out of duty... but her joy of doing so increasingly exposes her feelings!"

Stay tuned as more updates on the My Tiny Senpai anime series are posted. Regular updates regarding new information about My Tiny Senpai will be made as quickly as possible whenever anything is revealed.

