Will there be a The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2? Expected release date, plot, and more

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime series is quite popular globally and has gained a good following in a short while of time soon after its debut in January 2023. Fans have been quite impressed with the characters Amane Fujimiya and Mahiru Shiina, the amazing plot, and its smooth animation.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 1 recently ended, which has left fans in anticipation of getting a sequel. A second season will certainly be released by the end of 2024, however, since there is no such release date announced, the aforementioned date is completely tentative.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is adapted from a light novel of the same name by author Saekisan and illustrated by Hanekoto

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten (image via Project No.9)

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 1 has catered to the audience in a good way, and as a result, they have started to expect a second one. There is no such news about the return of the anime with a second season, but there surely are a couple of things that make it certain.

The light novel, written by Saekisan and illustrated by Hanekoto, began its serialization back in 2019 and has eight prominent volumes in total. Hence, after the completion of the first season of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, there is enough material left for the studio to look for a sequel.

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll The way they take care of each other is everything to me 🥺 🧡 (via The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten) The way they take care of each other is everything to me 🥺 🧡 (via The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten) https://t.co/1PiAUJThZG

Along with that, the first season of The Angel Nextdoor Spoils Me Rotten has garnered a good amount of viewership since its debut and was quite lucrative for the studio, which is a green signal for them to think about a new season.

Expected release date

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten (Image via Project No.9)

As the first season of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten just waved goodbye, the studio might take some time before working on the second season, and as an installment takes nearly a year to be produced, fans can expect the sequel to arrive by the end of the very next year, i.e. 2024.

Plot details and characters

The Angel Next door Spoils Me Rotten (image via Project No.9)

The plot of the new season of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten will continue right after the incidents of the 11th episode of the first season. There might be some new dynamics that are going to be introduced in the story along with some mind-blowing plot twists.

The voice actors for the characters are expected to remain the same in the second season of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten as they have been doing great and have quite a good amount of experience working in the industry:

Amane Fujimiya is voiced by Taito Ban

Mahiru Shiina is voiced by Manaka Iwami

Itsuki Akasawa is voiced by Taku Yashiro

Chitose Shirakawa is voiced by Haruka Shiraishi

About the anime

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten (image via Project No.9)

Amane resides in a flat all by himself, while Mahiru, the school's most stunning girl, lives in a neighboring apartment. They have never had a conversation even though they are in the same class, but that changes when Amane sees Mahiru in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. In return, she offers to assist him with housework, and this sparks a slow but steady development in their relationship as they begin to close the gap between them.

The duo start to bump into each other more frequently and exchange smiles, and Mahiru surprises Amane by offering to help him with a heavy package one day. They discover shared interests, such as cooking and reading, and find themselves opening up to each other.

Amane gradually realizes he is falling in love with Mahiru, and he confesses his feelings to her, which she reciprocates. They complement each other's differences, building a beautiful life together in their cozy apartment building.

Poll : 0 votes