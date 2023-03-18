Oshi no Ko chapter 113: Release date, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 112 has created immense hype among manga readers. Right now plot revolves around a pivotal incident that has captured the attention of most of the fans.

The next chapter of Oshi no Ko, chapter 113 will be published on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. This is great news for manga readers waiting for the chapter to release as they can now cease their predictions of the events that will take place in the upcoming chapter.

Chapter 113 of Oshi no Ko will give reasons for why Ruby heard the name Aqua on the creepy panel

Oh I love where this is going

I can tell this Arc will be the one to connect Ruby and Aqua

I can feel it

This will be a similar situation to a hindi movie I like called "Om Shanti Om" where they make a film to expose a murder

It is official that the Oshi no Ko chapter 113 will be published on March 29, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. The day isn't unusual for manga readers as they know that the manga publishes chapters on Wednesdays. However, the time of the release will differ in each timezone and they are as follows:

Korean Standard Time (KST): Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 5 pm

Eastern Time (ET): Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 7:30 am

Central Time (CT): Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 6:30 am

Pacific Time (PT): Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 4:30 am

New York Time (NYT): Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 7:30 am

Ruby was so adorable and pretty this chapter

Once the Oshi No Ko chapter 113 is published, fans can read it digitally on Manga Plus, fans can read the previous chapters on the same site as well. Additionally, those who want a paperback copy of the manga can get them from the manga's official publisher, Yen Press.

While no spoilers about the new chapter have been released, fans know that the plot will continue from where it exactly ended in the previous chapter. The new chapter will give readers valid reasons on why Ruby heard the name Aqua on the creepy panel. It will also give readers an insight into Ai's thoughts and why she left different messages for both of her children.

Meanwhile, Aqua has found things she shouldn't have known even as Ruby has no idea what is happening. Hopefully, she will find out whatever is happening in the next chapter. Readers might also see something supernatural as the plot seems to be heading toward a pivotal part.

The plot of Oshi no Ko

Oshi No Ko : This is my favorite manga I've read so far personally. The story is incredible. It represents the dark side of fame incredibly well. The characters feel realistic. The art is incredible. It just is a fantastic manga. Genuinely one of my favorite experiences.

Oshi no Ko is about Goro Amemiya, a gynecologist who helps deliver the children of Ai Hoshino, a Japanese idol. Goro admires Ai, but on the night of her delivery, he is murdered by a mysterious man. Goro is reincarnated as Aquamarine "Aqua" Hoshino, Ai's son, and retains memories of his past life.

Ruby Hoshino, Aqua's fraternal twin, is also a reincarnation but denies her past identity. Four years later, Ai is murdered by an obsessed fan who later takes their own life. Aqua suspects that the fan had an accomplice, their father, and decides to enter the acting world to find and kill him.

As mentioned earlier, the manga will be released on Wednesday, May 29, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST.

