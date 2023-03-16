Farming Life in Another World episode 11 release date, what to expect, countdown, and more

Farming Life in Another World episode 11 has been the talk of the town as the story has arrived at a crucial point. The episode has certainly created a buzz on social media platforms, and fans are excited about its premiere on March 17, 2023.

Farming Life in Another World, an adaptation of Kinosuke Naito's light novel of the same title, has gained immense popularity since its premiere in January 2023. As of now, 10 out of a total of 13 episodes have already been aired. The story has reached a pivotal point, and it's imperative for viewers not to miss any episodes.

Farming Life in Another World episode 11 is set to release on March 17

Farming Life in Another World episode 11 will release on Friday, March 17 on Crunchyroll. The air time of the episode will differ according to time zones around the world. Here are the dates and times at which fans across the world can enjoy the upcoming episode:

Japan Standard Time: 12 am on Friday, March 17, 2023

Indonesian Western Time: 12 pm on Friday, March 17, 2023

Malaysia Time: 12 pm on Friday, March 17, 2023

China Standard Time: 12 pm on Friday, March 17, 2023

Korea Standard Time: 1 am on Friday, March 17, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 11.30 pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 9 am on Saturday, March 18, 2023

What to expect

The story will continue from the exact point where episode 10 has ended, although there are no spoilers for the new episode. In the previous episode, a casual remark made by Hiraku played a vital role in starting a chain of events that eventually resulted in a merchant establishing a trade agreement with The Great Tree Village. This occurrence holds immense importance, as it could potentially lead to economic progress and advancement for both sides in the next episode.

Although Hiraku's comments appeared unimportant at the time, they played a pivotal role in assembling the necessary resources and people to create a profitable trading alliance. This incident highlights the significance of effective communication and showcases how even minor remarks can have a significant positive influence. This theme is expected to continue in the next episode of Farming Life In Another World as well.

About the anime

Farming Life In Another World. (Image via Zero-G)

Farming Life In Another World revolves around Hiraku, a man who was diagnosed with a fatal ailment and was later revived by God. In his restored healthy state, he is transported to a fictional world of his choosing, where he receives powerful farming tools from God to make the most of his second opportunity.

Hiraku has to depend on the multi-purpose farming equipment gifted by God and his prior life's knowledge in his new world. His small dwelling gradually transforms into a society encompassed by various creatures like vampires, elves, angels, and even dragons.

With Hiraku's guidance, the town undergoes a metamorphosis, becoming a lively, laid-back, and amusing farming community of Big Tree Village in an alternate dimension, where happiness is perpetual.

Catch the new episode of Farming Life in Another World this Friday, March 17, 2023, at 12 am Japan Standard Time.

