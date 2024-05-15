Bleach: Hell Arc one-shot chapter hints at Kenpachi Zaraki's origin 

While Tite Kubo never explicitly revealed Kenpachi Zaraki's origin in the original series, his Bleach: Hell Arc one-shot chapter, Howl From the Jaws of Hell, suggests the 11th Division Captain of Gotei 13 may have a connection to Hell.

Throughout Bleach, Zaraki emerges as an odd figure, different from the other Soul Reapers. Whether it's his monstrous strength or others incapable of sensing his Spiritual Pressure at times, numerous instances hint at Zaraki being anything but normal.

Notably, there's a common theory in the animanga community that Kenpachi Zaraki was probably sent from Hell to the Soul Society. While the theory didn't have a solid foundation before, Kubo's Bleach: Hell Arc one-shot chapter gives it plausibility.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach manga.

Bleach: Hell Arc one-shot chapter suggests Kenpachi Zaraki as a being from hell

Expand Tweet

Before explaining why Bleach: Hell Arc one-shot chapter hints at Kenpachi Zaraki as a being from Hell, fans need to understand what Kubo has already revealed about the Soul Reaper's past.

In the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, it was disclosed that Zaraki once belonged to the 80th District of the North Alley of Rukongai, home to thieves, bandits, and criminals. Devoid of a name, he chose the name of his district, Zaraki, as his surname.

One day, the young Zaraki stumbled upon a dead Shinigami, took his Asauchi, and unknowingly imprinted his soul into it to make it his Zanpakuto. Later, the boy met Yachiru Unohana, who identified a genius in him.

Young Kenpachi, as seen in the TYBW arc anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Through trials and tribulations, he joined the Gotei 13 and became the 11th Kenpachi. Apart from this, nothing else is known about Kenpachi Zaraki's origin, like his parents or real name.

Interestingly, Bleach: Hell Arc explains that whenever a Soul Reaper with immense Spiritual Pressure (like Captain-level Soul Reapers) dies, they are not reborn but sent to hell. If this doesn't happen, the balance of the world gets unstable.

There's a possibility that the Hell Gates had opened after the first Quincy war, where thousands of souls died. With a monstrous Spiritual Pressure, Zaraki could have been sent to the Soul Society to even out the balance of the world.

Kenpachi, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The timeline makes perfect sense because Yachiru Unohana met Kenpachi Zaraki after the First Quincy War, not before. Besides this essential theory, other plausible explanations hint at Kenpachi as a being from hell.

In Bleach: Hell Arc, it was revealed that the Hell guardians have unusually high Spiritual Pressure, which is difficult to detect. Interestingly, there were instances when Ikkaku, Yumichika and others had difficulty sensing Zaraki's Spiritual Pressure.

Aside from this similarity, the shape of Zaraki's reiatsu (Spiritual Pressure) resembles the figure of the Kushanada or the Guardians of Hell.

Kenpachi Zaraki's Bankai form, as seen in the manga (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Similarly, when Zaraki goes into his Bankai form, he gains the appearance of a Demon, with protruding horns and markings similar to the ones on Szayellaporro Grantz's body in the Bleach: Hell Arc one-shot chapter, Howl from the Jaws of Hell.

Moreover, Zaraki's overwhelming strength, which surpasses even the most prodigious Soul Reapers, may further hint at him being an inhabitant of Hell. Otherwise, a young boy being stronger than Yachiru Unohana in her prime was an anomaly.

Expand Tweet

Yet these theories wouldn't have had a solid foundation if it weren't for the Bleach: Hell Arc one-shot chapter, which established that there are beings inside Hell, who can enter the Soul Society.

Eventually, Zaraki getting into the Seireitei from Hell right after the first Quincy War seems plausible. However, this theory will gain further credibility once Tite Kubo plans on continuing Bleach: Hell Arc.

Also read: