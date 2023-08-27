Every known Gotei 13 Captain in Bleach, past and present, ranked based on strength

The Gotei 13 Captains in Bleach are the ones who protect the Soul Society as true leaders and maintain a balance between the three realms. Known as the primary military branch of the Soul Society, the Gotei 13 protects the Soul Society with all its might.

Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach has illustrated a set of unforgettable Soul Reaper Captains that continue to inspire readers. It is known that the Gotei 13 was founded by Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto thousands of years ago. Since then, the Soul Society has continued to endure and combat the threats, thanks to the security offered by the Gotei 13 Captains.

Whenever an outside force has threatened the Soul Society, the Captains have taken charge and indulged in combat. On that note, here is a list that ranks the past and the present Gotei 13 Captains on strength.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinions and also contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

From Iba Tetsuzaemon to Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto: The strongest Gotei 13 captains of Bleach

25) Iba Tetsuzaemon

Iba as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Following the Great War, Iba Tetsuzaemon was promoted as the Captain of the 7th Division in Bleach. Although he didn’t exhibit a great deal of his strength, he has an intense passion as a Shinigami. Unlike most other captains, Iba’s Zanpakuto is still unknown. However, he is an expert swordsman and possesses an unyielding zeal for fighting.

24) Isane Kotetsu

Isane Kotetsu (Image via Bleach Brave Souls)

Like Iba, Isane was promoted to be the Captain of the 4th Division of Gotei 13. After the death of Retsu Unohana, Isane was the perfect choice to lead the 4th Squad. As a Gotei 13 Captain, Isane Kotetsu is an expert healer and is also someone who doesn’t fear heading into the battles. However, Tite Kubo didn’t portray the abilities of her Zanpakuto, Itegumo.

23) Love Aikawa

Love Aikawa (Image via Pierrot)

The former 7th Division Captain in Bleach, Love Aikawa had all the qualities befitting a Captain. Although his Bankai ability is unknown, Love’s Shikai ability, Tengumaru, allows him to manipulate fire. Just like any other highly skilled Soul Reaper, Love showcased amazing swordsmanship. He could handle hollowfied Kensei alone without even releasing his Zanpakuto. Moreover, as a Gotei 13 Captain, Love Aikawa has immense spiritual pressure.

22) Lisa Yadomaru

Lisa as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Since Shunsui Kyoraku was made Head Captain of the Gotei 13, someone had to fill in as the 8th Division Captain. Shunsui saw Lisa fit for the role and appointed her as the same. Both as a Visored and Shinigami, Lisa has immense strength. She’s an ambidextrous swordsperson who wields her Zanpakuto, Haguro Tonbo. Unfortunately, the true extent of Lisa’s powers was not shown in either the anime or the manga.

21) Kensei Muguruma

Kensei Muguruma in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

The current 9th Division Captain of the Gotei 13, Kensei Muguruma is a formidable Captain who packs a punch. His Zanpakuto Tachikaze endows him with lethal combat powers with which he can blast his opponents away.

Moroever, Kensei uses the destructive powers of his Bankai, Tekken Tachikaze, to assault his opponents endlessly. Despite such an impressive skillset, Kensei Muguruma didn’t have a proper moment to shine in Bleach.

20) Rojuro Otoribashi

Rose as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

In Bleach, Rojuro Otoribashi, or Rose, is known as the current 3rd Division Captain of the Gotei 13. Similar to Kensei, Love, Shinji, and Lisa, Rose is also a Visored. Apart from the powers of the Hollow Mask, Rose has top-notch skills in swordsmanship, which is befitting of a Captain.

His Bankai, Kinshira Butodan, which he used against Mask de Masculine in the Thousand Year Blood War was exceptionally powerful. He might have even won if he hadn’t spilled the secrets of his Bankai.

19) Sajin Komamura

Sajin as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Sajin Komamura is known for his resilience, unflinching resolve, and loyalty towards the Soul Society. Despite his beastly appearance, the former Captain of the 7th Division, Sajin Komamura, had monstrous strength. He was a fine swordsman who had a deep connection with his Zanpakuto, Tekken.

In Bleach TYBW, Sajin mastered the secret technique of his clan, known as the Jinka Technique or Humanization technique, which granted him temporary immortality. However, following the battle, he was transformed into a four-legged wolf and lost his Shinigami powers.

18) Soifon

Soifon as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Captain of the 2nd Division, Soifon is also the head of the Stealth Force. Very few captains are as fast as Soifon on the battlefield. Furthermore, her Zanpakuto’s Shikai ability is dangerous and can end her opponent's life if struck twice in the same place.

However, it won’t work against a stronger foe with a high amount of spiritual pressure. On the other hand, her Bankai, Jakho Raikoben, also takes a toll on her body.

17) Tosen Kaname

Kename Tosen (Image via Klab Games)

The former 9th Division Captain, Tosen Kename was an exceptional fighter. Even though he was blind, he turned it into his strength. Moreover, on numerous occasions, he gained the upper hand in the battle.

He was an adept swordsman and a Hakuda expert. Additionally, his Zanpakuto, Suzumishi, provided him with incredible strength. However, compared to other Captains of the Gotei 13 in Bleach, Kename’s powers as a Shinigami may seem a bit underwhelming.

16) Gin Ichimaru

Gin Ichimaru as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Gin Ichimaru, the former 3rd Squad Captain, was an enigmatic Shinigami. His cunning nature and mysterious demeanor captivated the audience. When he was a Captain, Gin demonstrated his abilities. For example, his Zanpakuto Shinsho could impale his foes from a distance. On the other hand, his Bankai, Kamishini no Yari had been equally impressive.

15) Rukia Kuchiki

Rukia Kuchiki as seenin the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Rukia Kuchiki was appointed Captain of the 13th Division after the death of Jushiro Ukitake in the Thousand Year Blood War. She exhibited qualities befitting a Captain and also achieved her Bankai, even though she couldn’t master it properly during the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. However, she would go on to become one of the strongest Captains of the Gotei 13 in the future.

14) Isshin Shiba

Isshin Shiba (Image via Pierrot)

Before marrying Masaki Kurosaki, Isshin Shiba was part of the Soul Society as the Captain of the 10th Division. The former Captain of Gotei 13, Isshin demonstrated a wide range of abilities. His Zanpakuto Engetsu manipulated fire and he exhibited his own version of Getsuga Tenshou in the series.

13) Ginrei Kuchiki

Ginrei Kuchiki as seen in the game BBS (Image via Klab Games)

The 27th Head of the Kuchiki Clan, Ginrei was the former 6th Division Captain of the Gotei 13 in Bleach. He was known for his fine swordsmanship and experince on the battlefield. Since Tite Kubo didn’t elaborate on Ginrei’s Zanpakuto abilities, it’s difficult to understand how strong he exactly was.

12) Shinji Hirako

Shinji Hirako (Image via Pierrot)

Known to be the strongest among all the Visored who became Captains of the Soul Society, Shinji Hirako was reinstated in same position following his contributions in the battle against Arrancars. Shinji can disorient his opponent by inverting their sense of direction and sound using his Zanpakuto, Sakanade.

On the other hand, his Bankai Sakashima Yokoshima Happofusagari was banned from being used in the Soul Society for its incredible power. With years of experience behind him, Shinji is a formidable Captain of the 5th Division.

11) Yoruichi Shihoin

Yoruichi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yoruichi Shihoin was the captain of the 2nd Division before resigning from the post due to the events of the Turn Back the Pendulum arc. Known as the flash goddess, Yoruichi is considered one of the fastest Captains in Bleach.

She is even at par with Aizen in terms of speed. Moreover, she is a proficient Shunko user. Additionally, she showed her unbelievable reiatsu against Askin Nakk le Var in the Thousand Year Blood War arc.

10) Kisuke Urahara

Kisuke Urahara (Image via Pierrot)

When it comes to an intelligent Captain, only Mayuri could come close to Kisuke Urahara. As the former Captain of the 12th Division, Kisuke was a master tactician. He was the one who created the means to reclaim the stolen Bankai from the Quincies in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Additionally, Kisuke sealed Aizen after the latter was weakened by Ichigo.

He was also considered one of the top five war potentials by Yhwach for his intelligence. Apart from that, Kisuke has been a formidable Shinigami on the battlefield, which was shown when he stood against one of the Schutzstaffel, Askin Nakk le Var. Moroever, Bankai allows him to reconstruct anything he wants.

9) Jushiro Ukitake

Jushiro Ukitake as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

One of the highly respected Captains in Bleach, Jushiro Ukitake was the epitome of serenity and peace. However, don’t go for his personality because Jushiro was one of the disciplines of Yamamoto Genryusai, along with Shunsui Kyoraki. As a result, there’s no question about his power.

Jushiro, the former 13th Division Captain, was a highly skilled swordsman and a Kido expert. Although his Bankai was never shown, his Shikai ability made him a formidable opponent. However, the fragile nature of his body made him vulnerable, which became one of the reasons why he didn’t partake in battles much.

8) Byakuya Kuchiki

Byakuya Kuchiki (Image via Pierrot)

The 28th Head of the Kuchiki Clan, Byakuya Kuchiki is the Captain of the 6th Division in Bleach. He is not only an adept swordsman but also a Kido expert. As a Captain, Byakuya ended the life of an Espada named Zommari and defeated Yammi alongside Kenpachi.

Throughout the series, Byakuya exhibits a series of abilities that make him a strong Captain. Byakuya showcased the secret technique of Senbonzakura, Ikka Senjinka, against Sternritter M, Gerald Valkyre.

7) Retsu Unohana

Retsu Unohana as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Surely, Retsu or Yachiru Unohana in her prime would have been one of the top three Captains. However, there are many other Captains who have excelled her in terms of skills. When it comes to Zanjitsu, Retsu Unohana could only come second to Kenpachi Zaraki.

She was also known as the first Kenpachi. She was a member of the original Gotei 13 along with Yamamoto Genryusai. The former Captain of the 4th Division, Unohana also developed healing techniques to enjoy her battles forever.

6) Mayuri Kurotsuchi

Mayuri in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

The Captain of the 12th Division, Mayuri Kurotsuchi has a number of credentials accredited to his name. Not only a Captain but Mayuri also takes pride as a scientist whose curiosity knows no bounds. He is only second to Kisuke when it comes to showcasing intelligence on the battlefield.

Fans might agree that he was one of the MVPs of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc who defeated the Left arm of the Soul King, Pernida, and saved the lives of Toshiro, Kensei, Rose, and others. In short, he had a massive impact on the Great War, not only as a warrior but also as a scientist.

5) Toshiro Hitsugaya

Toshiro as seen in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Toshiro Hitsugaya unlocked his true potential during the Great War against the Quincies. The Captain of the 10th Division, Toshiro is known as a prodigy. Moreover, he also possesses the strongest Ice type Zanpakuto, Hyorinmaru. Toshiro has all the abilities of a Gotei 13 Captain and only become stronger in the future. In terms of strength, he is definitely in the top five.

4) Aizen Sousuke

Aizen Sosuke as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

There’s no denying Aizen Sosuke’s brilliance on the battlefield. Even without Hogyoku, Aizen possessed incredible power. The former Captain of the 5th Division, Aizen Sosuke is known for his indomitable spiritual pressure. Additionally, he is an expert at high-level Kido techniques, such as Hado 90: Kurohitsugi, with which he defeated Sajin Komamura.

Moreover, his Zanpakuto, Kyoka Suigetsu, induces complete hypnosis. In the Soul Society arc, Aizen stopped the blade of Ichigo with only a finger and severely wounded him. The former 5th Division Captain, Aizen was one of the strongest Gotei 13 Captains in Bleach.

3) Zaraki Kenpachi

Kenpachi Zaraki (Image via Pierrot)

In Bleach, Zaraki Kenpachi is one of the most powerful Captains who loves battles more than anything. He is a master at Zanjitsu and has a high level of spiritual pressure. Zaraki’s insatiable desire for battles makes him a formidable Shinigami.

The Captain of the 11th Division Squad defeated Nnoitora in the Arrancar Saga and Gremmy Thoumeaux in the Great War. After learning the true name of his Zanpakuto, Zaraki became even more powerful.

2) Shunsui Kyoraku

Shunsui Kyoraku (Image via Pierrot)

After the death of Yamamoto Genryusai, the former 8th Division Captain, Shunsui Kyoraku was appointed the Captain Commander and Captain of the 1st Division of Gotei 13 in Bleach. He is the direct discipline of Yamamoto Genryusai, and as a result, he possesses amazing battle prowess.

Not only he can handle the sword perfectly but Shunsui also has expertise in a number of high-level Kido abilities. Additionally, his Zanpakuto, Katen Kyokotsu, is one one of the strongest in Bleach. He also stood up against the leader of the Schutzstaffel, Lille Barro, in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc and almost defeated him with his Bankai, Katen Kyokotsu Karamatsu Shinju.

1) Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto

Yamamoto Genryusai (Image via Pierrot)

There’s no denying that Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto takes the top place in the list of the strongest Gotei 13 Captains in Bleach. The former Captain Commander, Yamamoto was the founder of the Gotei 13. He was the one who defeated Yhwach one thousand years ago with his fiery blade.

Genryusai Yamamoto’s Zanpakuto, Ryujin Jakka, is the embodiment of fire in Bleach. With his Bankai, Zanka no Tachi, he could disintegrate the entire Soul Society. Apart from Zanjitsu skills, the former 1st Division Captain was an expert at Kido. Moroever, he was also a master at Hakuda. Overall, Yamamoto deserves the top spot as the strongest Gotei 13 Captain in Bleach.

