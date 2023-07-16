Bleach TYBW: Are Hitsugaya and Soi Fon dead? The fate of the Gotei 13 Captains explored

Bleach TYBW part 2 has begun airing in recent weeks, and now the stakes are even higher than before. The recent episodes have shown a lot more of the Quincy's attack on Soul Society and how the Gotei 13 Captains are at the end of their ropes to withstand the enemy, which is something that the latest episode emphasized.

In this episode, two of the Gotei 13 Captains, Toshiro Hitsugaya and Soi Fon, had to deal with their respective Sternritter enemies, which didn't have the best outcomes for both characters. A lot of anime-only viewers are now beginning to question if both characters are dead. However, the answer is a bit more complicated than that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach TYBW anime series.

Bleach TYBW episode 15's cliffhanger raises questions about the alive status of Gotei 13 Captains Toshiro Hitsugaya and Soi Fon

Soi Fon in episode 15 of Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The majority of this Bleach TYBW episode was centered around the revelation that protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki is going through intense training and that Kisuke Urahara might have found a way to retrieve the Captains' Bankai. Meanwhile, another stand-out moment was the fights, particularly those of Toshiro Hitsugaya and Soi Fon.

As the battle between the Soul Reapers and the Quincy was raging on, Toshiro Hitsugaya had to deal with one of the Sternritters, Bazz-B. It turns out that Bazz-B is the Quincy's fire user, and even himself admitted to being Toshiro's natural enemy, who was in a losing position without a Bankai. However, the Gotei 13 Captain managed to put up a good fight despite being eventually struck down.

The same can be said about the other Captain in battle - Soi Fon. Now that she was without her Bankai, she decided to perfect her ability Mukyu Shunko through wind manipulation to become a lot faster. This proved to be useful during her battle with the Steirnritter BG9 as she managed to save her Lieutenant. However, it led to her subsequent defeat.

Do Toshiro Hitsugaya and Soi Fon make it out alive in the story?

Explaining the survival of Toshiro Hitsugaya and Soi Fon on Bleach TYBW episode 15 (Image via Studio Pierrot).

For anime-only viewers of Bleach TYBW, the latest episode might have come out as a surprise for many people. This part of the series has proven to be quite shocking in terms of how some characters have been treated and the sudden appearance of the Quincy as a force to be reckoned with, although when it comes to Toshiro and Soi Fon, things are not that complicated.

Despite the injuries they have inflicted, both characters remain alive, which has been shown in the manga. In fact, the two Captains later show up to fight in other portions of the arc, particularly Captain Hitsugaya. However, since they were severely wounded by the Strenritters and the episode ended with a cliffhanger, it heightened fans' curiosity for their alive status.

Final thoughts

Soi Fon in episode 15 (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Bleach TYBW has been a massive success for the franchise so far, as it has revived interest in the series and improved upon what author Tite Kubo did in the manga. In that regard, episodes like the latest one, which saw Soi Fon and Toshiro Hitsugaya giving their all in battle, highlight how much of a hit this arc has been.

