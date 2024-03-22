Will Zaraki Kenpachi use Bankai in Bleach: Thousand Year-Blood War part 3? Explored

Zaraki Kenpachi is a character beloved by millions of fans who watch the Bleach series. One of the biggest reasons for his fame is his combat abilities. He is quick on his feet and can adapt and strategize on the fly—a skill that only a few have in the series. Furthermore, his unquenchable thirst for power adds to a very unique charm that Tite Kubo managed to give this character.

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 is slated to release this year and fans are waiting in anticipation. They want to witness their favorite character in action and utilize his screen time well.

One question that all anime-only fans have been asking is—will Zaraki Kenpachi use his Bankai in the series? No, Zaraki Kenpachi will not use his Bankai in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga chapters, the contents of which will be covered in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 3.

When will Zaraki Kenpachi use his Bankai if not in

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 3?

As stated earlier, it is highly unlikely that Kepachi will use his Bankai in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 if the series continues with the same pacing. Based on what has been shown in the manga, fans can expect him to use his Bankai abilities in part 4. Those who wish to get a head start and read the chapter where he used his Bankai can do so by reading chapter 669.

Another interesting thing about his Bankai is that it is unnamed. Fans had to wait up until the end to witness his Bankai. However, they were not disappointed. When his Bankai gets activated, everyone in the vicinity can experience a massive wave of energy. This energy is so powerful that it can level a group of buildings present in a considerably large radius. Another interesting characteristic of the Bankai is that his skin becomes red.

Furthermore, he develops black-colored markings on his forehead. There are also horn-like protrusions on his head. This makes Zaraki Kenpachi resemble an Oni (troll in Japanese mythology). His weapon resembles the Nozarashi, except it’s shorter, which makes it look like a jagged cleaver.

Much like most Bankais in the Bleach series, Zaraki Kenpachi's unnamed Bankai also grants him an incredible power boost. His physical abilities improve drastically, thereby improving his cutting abilities as well.

His Bankai was so strong that he managed to kill Gerard Valkyrie with little to no difficulty. He was able to end this gigantic being by ripping his arm off and cutting him in half. He managed to do this in one swift motion, showing just how powerful his Bankai is.

In this state, however, he resembles a berserker and no longer has the ability to differentiate between a comrade and an enemy. This was seen in the Bleach manga when he tried to attack Byakuya and Hitsugaya soon after defeating Gerard Valkyrie.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

