Apocalypse Hotel anime confirmed for 2025 with a teaser PV and visual

On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, CyberAgent and Cygames Pictures announced the production of Apocalypse Hotel anime, an original television anime project, via a teaser visual and announcement PV. The original anime is set to premiere in 2025.

Details regarding the opening theme song, and the anime's synopsis have also been revealed. Cygames Pictures recently produced Brave Bang Bravern! anime, which premiered on January 11, 2024. The esteemed studio is also in charge of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray anime's production.

The Apocalypse Hotel anime premieres in 2025

The official YouTube channel of CyberAgent anime streamed an announcement PV on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, to confirm the production of the Apocalypse Hotel anime, an original TV anime project by CygamesPictures and CyberAgent.

According to the teaser promotional video, the anime will be released in 2025. However, a narrower release date is yet to be disclosed. Following the announcement, the official staff opened a new website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Apocalypse Hotel anime to share the PV and a teaser visual.

The illustration depicts a post-apocalyptic setting, with ruined buildings all around. Far on the horizon, we can see a building illuminating the surroundings. At the same time, the visual depicts a young girl standing near a cherry blossom tree. Undoubtedly, the illustration creates intrigue for the anime's release.

According to the anime's official site, the narrative for the Apocalypse Hotel anime is set in a hotel in Tokyo's Ginza district during a time when civilization collapsed and humanity disappeared from the face of Earth. As a result, nature begins to reclaim the land. More details regarding the narrative will be revealed later.

The anime's official staff didn't reveal any details regarding the cast members. However, it is disclosed that Izumi Takemoto, the mangaka behind Teke Teke My Heart and Garden Shimai, is in charge of the character designs for this apocalyptic anime.

On the other hand, Shigeru Murakoshi is supervising the series scripts. Japanese singer and songwriter, AIKO, is in charge of the anime's opening theme song, Skirt. The teaser promotional video previews a portion of the song.

As mentioned earlier, Cygames Pictures is producing the anime. The esteemed studio has produced many hit anime series, like Brave Bang Bravern!, the Princess Connect! Re:Dive, Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray, and more. Considering how the studio wonderfully produced these titles, fans can expect the Apocalypse Hotel anime to meet the same fate.

