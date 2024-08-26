 My Hero Academia fans celebrate Deku finally overtaking Bakugo in WORLD BEST HERO popularity poll

Monday, August 26, 2024 saw the third week of results for the My Hero Academia WORLD BEST HERO popularity poll be revealed, with Izuku “Deku” Midoriya taking top spot. Fans of the protagonist of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series are particularly excited for this because it’s the first time Deku has overtaken deuteragonist Katsuki Bakugo.

Likewise, fans of My Hero Academia who are rooting for Deku to win the poll overall are urging others to continue voting and ensure the protagonist can claim his rightful number one spot. However, that’ll be much easier said than done considering the competition Deku is facing in this final, grand popularity poll for the series.

My Hero Academia WORLD BEST HERO popularity poll sees Deku reclaim top spot, but for how long?

One of the biggest reasons why Deku fans are looking to keep the momentum rolling for the protagonist in to My Hero Academia WORLD BEST HERO popularity poll is due to the other high rankers. This includes deuteragonist Bakugo at number 2, tritagonist Shoto Todoroki at number 3, Shota Aizawa at number 4, Tenya Iida at number 5, Dabi/Toya Todoroki at 6, Endeavor at 7, Eijiro Kirishima at 8, Hawks at 9, and Tomura Shigaraki at 10.

In other words, the poll’s current top 10 is a veritable who’s-who of fan-favorite characters and some or the more well known and beloved heroes and villains in the entire series. While this does make Deku’s ability to finally overcome Bakugo and take the top spot in this third week all the more impressive, it also highlights how quickly such a victory could disappear.

As mentioned above, however, fans of the protagonist are acutely aware of this and are likewise looking to keep hold of the top spot as long as they’re possibly able to. This includes casting their one character vote per day for Deku, which they’re hoping will result in him holding the top spot weekly until the poll’s conclusion on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:59PM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

Many are posting to X (formerly Twitter) encouraging their fellow Deku fans to keep up the momentum and ensure his ultimate victory in the poll:

“Let’s keep the momentum please [crying emoji],” begged one fan.

“LETS NOT LOOSE THIS MOMENTUM GUYS,” pleaded another.

While some are more focused on the long-term goal of ensuring Deku’s victory, for others this is not their main concern. Instead, they seem to want to celebrate this latest win for the character:

“DEKU IN TOP 1 [3x crying emoji],” tearfully cheered one netizen.

“We are finally seeing him in the top 1, he deserves it so much [crying emoji, 2x heart emoji],” celebrated another.

In any case, it’s clear that the entirety of Deku’s fanbase is more than happy to celebrate this latest win for the character. While some are more goal-oriented in their celebration, others are clearly happy to see him hold the top spot for at least a single week ahead of the poll’s conclusion at September’s end.

