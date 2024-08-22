The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim anime film reveals US release date and more

Thursday, August 22, 2024 saw a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim anime film reveal the film’s United States and international release dates, and more. The film will land stateside on Friday, December 13, 2024, while international theaters will see the film start rolling out two days prior on Wednesday, December 11.

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim anime film from Warner Bros. Animation, New Line Cinema, and Sola Entertainment serves as the first anime production in the franchise’s history. The film will be set 183 years before the events of Peter Jackson’s beloved film trilogy, which themselves are adaptations of legendary author JRR Tolkien’s original novels of the same name.

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim anime film hits overseas theaters starting on December 11, 2024

The new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim anime film begins with a brief mashup of scenes from Peter Jackson’s original film trilogy. This segues into the anime art style of the film, which then sets up the inciting incident of the film’s events and introduces its central characters. The trailer then highlights the action fans can expect from the film, also teasing someone with Nazgul-like armor collecting rings in a coin purse on their person.

In addition to this trailer and the release date news, the three studios involved in the film’s production have confirmed their presence at New York Comic Con 2024. The convention will run from Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20 at at New York City’s Jacon K. Javits Convention Center. It’s unclear if fans will get a sneak peek at or an early screening of the film, but both are likely considering Comic Con is known for such events.

Brian Cox plays Helm Hammerhand, protagonist and King of Rohan. Gaia Wise plays Helm’s daughter Hera, while Luke Pasqualino plays Wulf, a Dunlending lord. Miranda Otto, who played Éowyn in Peter Jackson’s original films, will be reprising her role as the Shieldmaiden of Rohan. Éowyn will also serve as the film’s narrator.

Additional cast for The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim anime film includes Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shau Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich are the film’s executive producers.

Joseph Chou is producing, while Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou are penning a screenplay based on Addiss and Matthews’ story. Oscar-winner Philippa Boyens is serving as a consultant, notable for being a part of the live-action films’ writing teams. Finally, Jason Demarco serves as a producer on the film, notable for his roles within Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Studios, and Warner Bros. Animation which revolve around anime and animation.

