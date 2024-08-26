Loner Life in Another World anime announces October 2024 release date and additional cast 

Loner Life in Another World anime is set to premiere on October 3, 2024, the anime's official staff confirmed on Monday, August 26, 2024. Along with this announcement, the staff revealed more cast members.

Produced by Studio Passione and Hayabusa Film, Loner Life in Another World anime serves as an adaptation of the light novel series written by Shoji Goji and illustrated by Booot and Saku Enokimaru. Overlap has been publishing the novels since January 2018, with 14 volumes released thus far.

Loner Life in Another World anime to debut on October 3, 2024

On Monday, August 26, 2024, the official website and X handle of Loner Life in Another World anime announced that the series will be released on October 3, 2024.

The broadcast information has also arrived, according to which Loner Life in Another World anime will air its episodes every Thursday from 24:00 JST on Tokyo MX, starting October 3, 2024 (effectively Friday, 12 am JST, October 4, 2024).

Besides Tokyo MX, the series will be telecast on BS Fuji from 12.30 am JST, starting October 4, 2024. International fans won't have to worry because HIDIVE will stream the series in selected regions.

Class Rep, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Passione and Hayabusa Film)

Along with this announcement, the official staff disclosed the names of the additional cast members, who are here as follows:

Taichi Ichikawa as Nerd B

Yu Okano as Nerd C

Shinnosuke Tokudome as Nerd D

Kento Hama as Jock B

Haruki Ishiya as Jock C

Keisuke Iwamura as Jock E

Fumiya Imai as Delinquent B

Yohei Matsuoka as Delinquent E

Kodai Sekai as Delinquent F

Loner Life in Another World anime stars Shuichiro Umeda as Haruka, the protagonist, and Haruka Shiraishi as the Class Rep. Other previously announced voice actors include Hina Suguta as Gal Leader, Kyohei Natsume as Nerd A, Hiromu Mineta as Jock A, Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Delinquet A, and others.

Akio Kazumi directs the Isekai anime at Studio Passione and Hayabusa Film, with Kenta Ihara as the script supervisor and Keiya Nakano as the character designer. Hanako Kikuchi and Toshiya Washida are credited as monster designers and sub-character designers.

Shuji Katayama is in charge of the music composition, while Hisayoshi Hirasawa has joined the staff as the sound director. Ayako Tan, noted for their contributions to the new Spice & Wolf anime, is enlisted as the editor, while Sakie Suzuki is the color designer.

Based on Shoji Goji's light novel series, the narrative for Loner Life in Another World anime centers around Haruka, an acerbic loner who gets transported to another world with his class. However, he is forced to acquire bad skills to commence his adventure in a fantasy world.

