Gundam Silver Phantom anime confirms October 2024 release date with new trailer

On August 24, 2024, Bandai Namco Filmworks announced at its panel at Anime NYC the long-awaited release date of the Gundam Silver Phantom anime. Fans will be delighted to learn that this feature-length VR anime is coming to both the Meta Quest 2 and 3 on October 3, 2024, at 1 pm EDT.

This was followed by the release of the news, which created a great wave of excitement in the Gundam community since Gundam Silver Phantom promises to be another groundbreaker when it comes to experience in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise.

Announced alongside the launch date was a brand-new trailer, giving fans a glimpse of the anime's visuals and storytelling. This collaboration with the VR production house Atlas V will make the Gundam Silver Phantom an ambitious and absorbing entry to the Gundam universe, testing the very boundaries of anime and VR.

Trending

The Gundam Silver Phantom anime is directed by Kenichi Suzuki

As mentioned earlier, the Gundam Silver Phantom will be released on October 3, 2024. The project was announced for the very first time during Anime NYC in November 2023 by Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks.

According to Zandrowicz, this is not just a production of a video game or a narrative experience, but an "immersive adventure" that will blend both worlds together. It's Sunrise's first adventure with the French company Atlas V to give the Gundam legacy an innovative twist.

The anime is directed by Kenichi Suzuki, who worked on SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors and Gundam Evolve, and Ryoji Sekinishi, known from Mobile Suit Gundam UC, is in charge of the script.

The plot of Gundam Silver Phantom anime

Expand Tweet

The premise of the Gundam Silver Phantom anime focuses on Argent Keil, a lonely mercenary organization independent of both the Federation and Zeon. The group is commissioned in secret by the Federation Forces to kill Azami Megine, a high-ranking official with ties to Zeon.

Its mission is secretive to stop Azami's treachery from being exposed to the public. Before Argent Keil's forces can begin their mission, they suddenly get ambushed by a Federation Forces' Jegan unit.

Amidst all the confusion, Argent Keil launches their silver Gundam into space, and it is game time—meaning, a tense fight.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback