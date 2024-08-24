Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8 is set to release on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 12:55 am JST, according to the series’ official website. With Ryuji and Makoto’s respective confessions of love coming as Aoi’s grandmother seemingly faces a dire situation, the anime’s love triangle could soon be imploding from these external forces.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8 release date and time

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8 will likely see its central love triangle implode (Image via Project No.9)

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, August 30, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Trending

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:55 am, Thursday, August 29, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:55 am, Thursday, August 29, 2024 British Summer Time 4:55 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:55 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:55 am, Friday, August 30, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:25 am, Friday, August 30, 2024

Where to watch Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8

Aoi is likely to be the most upset in Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8 (Image via Project No.9)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in their Spring 2024 lineup news. In addition to the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in the English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German languages.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 7 recap

Expand Tweet

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 7 began with Makoto knocking Ryuji’s picture album to the ground, revealing a picture of him sleeping within. This led into a flashback of their childhoods together, where Ryuji clearly fell for him early. However, his friends being teased and/or punished for living alternative lifestyles led him to hide his feelings for Makoto. This led to Ryuji avoiding Makoto to the point of the once-close friends being estranged.

However, when they reunited in high school, he found Makoto in a girl’s uniform, but still being himself. Ryuji then felt himself wanting to reunite with Makoto but continued to distance himself because of his feelings. However, when Makoto was outed as a guy, Ryuji pierced his own ears to also be ostracized with his old friend. Ryuji even ended up fighting a classmate who was making fun of Makoto, as focus returned to the present where Makoto was seemingly unaware.

However, Makoto did realize and simply played it off for Ryuji’s sake. The next day, Makoto couldn’t focus because he was bothered by the truth. Ryuji eventually realizes this and admits that he loves Makoto. He tried apologizing to Ryuji, but this made Ryuji feel bad and apologize in turn. Makoto then found Ryuji skipping school the next day and asked him out. As Makoto returned to school, Aoi was leaving after something happened to her grandmother.

What to expect from Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

More likely than not, Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8 will open up with a focus on Aoi Saki in order to reveal exactly what has befallen her grandma. The episode’s first act or half will likely stick with her exclusively, building into her realizing that Makoto is the one for her and returning to school with newfound confidence and commitment. However, this will also likely be the first day where Makoto and Ryuji go to school together as a new couple.

This will likely lead to the major conflict of the anime’s final episodes, which will serve as the implosion of the love triangle/friend group the trio have curated over the season thus far. More specifically, Aoi and Ryuji’s relationship is likely to be strained, especially since she is the one who encouraged Ryuji to tell Makoto his feelings.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback