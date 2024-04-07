Granny Ogami could end Sukuna faster than any other Jujutsu Kaisen character

The Jujutsu Kaisen characters are currently in an extremely perilous state as there appears to be no one who can put an end to Sukuna's rampage. That said, there is one sorcerer whose abilities might just have been the key to defeating the King of Curses, had she still been alive.

The sorcerer in question here is none other than Granny Ogami, who is probably a character not many people woulf think to be powerful enough to pose a threat to Sukuna. However, the true extent of her Innate Cursed Technique is surprisingly frightening, and it could have potentially been used to turn the entire tide of the battle, even against an opponent like the King of Curses.

Exploring why Granny Ogami could have had the highest chance of eliminating Sukuna than any other Jujutsu Kaisen character

Granny Ogami was an assassin who possessed a powerful Innate Cursed Technique called Séance. It is an unique technique which helped her summon the body or soul information of a deceased person by using their corpse. This allowed her to shapeshift herself, or any other willing participant, into that person.

However, Ogami was careful not to summon the soul of the person and only their body, in order to only make use of the person's physical abilities without reviving their personality. This ability of hers allowed her to carry out her assassinations effectively.

That said, she stepped away from the life of assassination ever since she came across Satoru Gojo, and was able to grasp the extent of his destructive abilities even as a child.

Granny Ogami as seen with her allies in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As one can see, Ogami's ability was probably one of the most efficient techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, it had one major drawback — the resurrection was only effective until the Cursed Energy of hers, or the participant's body runs out. In other words, the resurrected body of a deceased person is dependent on the Cursed Energy capacity of Ogami or that of the participant's body.

Therefore, if Ogami was still alive and willing to help out the sorcerers in the battle against Sukuna, and if she ended up resurrecting Satoru Gojo, the resurrection would be pretty useless. This is due to several reasons, with the most important one being that the person resurrected as Gojo wouldn't have access to the Six Eyes.

Furthermore, he wouldn't be able to use Limitless as effectively, since it's usage was heavily dependent on the Six Eyes. Lastly, pretty much all of Gojo's techniques require a massive amount of Cursed Energy, which would deplete the Cursed Energy capacity of any normal sorcerer in a matter of a few seconds.

Granny Ogami and her grandson (Image via MAPPA)

However, this doesn't weigh down Ogami's technique. In theory, she could resurrect a lot of fallen heroes like Yuki Tsukumo, Kento Nanami, Hajime Kashimo and Hiromi Higuruma. That said, the effectiveness of their resurrections would solely depend on if the participant's body has an equally large Cursed Energy capacity as that of the deceased sorcerer's.

Theoratically, Ogami's technique would be of massive help in the ongoing battle against Sukuna, as the presence of all the fallen Jujutsu Kaisen characters would increase the chances of the sorcerers' victory. With her Séance technique, she could revive some of the most powerful allies of the sorcerers and send them in as reinforcements for Yuji and his comrades.

One can also imagine that if she had chosen to revive a character like Toji Fushiguro at this point in the battle, the latter would have likely helped the sorcerers conquer the King of Curses.

Given that Toji did not have any Cursed Energy in the first place, his resurrection could last for a long time, at least until he eventually met his end, similar to how it played out in the Shibuya arc. Therefore, it is evident that out of all the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Granny Ogami had the highest chances of eliminating Sukuna with the help of her Cursed Technique.

