Every major Jujutsu Kaisen character with black hair, ranked based on strength

Every Jujutsu Kaisen character has gained a particular reputation among fans ever since their debut. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recently concluded with the release of episode 23, and the series has already been greenlit for a third season, slated to adapt the compelling Culling Games arc. This upcoming narrative arc introduces a slew of new characters, such as Kirara, Hikari, Higuruma, Kashimo, and Angel.

In the context of the anime, where characters are often perceived at distinct power levels, this listicle will rank every major black-haired character introduced thus far in the anime and rank them from strongest to weakest.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series and will only consider characters who have appeared in the anime.

Yuta, Toji, Megumi, and 8 other black-haired Jujutsu Kaisen characters

1) Yuta Okkotsu

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Yuta Okkotsu as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu is the second most powerful person after the legendary Satoru Gojo. Even Gojo acknowledges Yuta's exceptional potential, foreseeing his ability to surpass even the strongest sorcerer.

In the intense battles depicted in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta proves his might by defeating Suguru Geto, another formidable special-grade sorcerer. This triumph underscores Yuta Okkotsu's status as one of the most potent Jujutsu practitioners, solidifying his place as the second strongest, right behind the unparalleled Gojo.

2) Toji Fushiguro

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Toji Fushiguro as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Toji Fushiguro, a formidable Jujutsu Kaisen character, has the potential to challenge special-grade sorcerers and curses thanks to his unique heavenly restriction.

While his tactics may not fare well against colossal threats like Sukuna or an awakened Gojo, Toji is undeniably a force to be reckoned with in the series. His ability to hold his own against some of the strongest adversaries showcases his prowess as a skilled individual without actually being a Jujustu Sorcerer.

3) Megumi Fushiguro

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Megumi Fushiguro as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Despite Megumi Fushiguro's grade 2 sorcerer status, his possession of the formidable Ten Shadows technique is extraordinary. This technique alone is typically reserved for the head of the prestigious Zen'in clan, showcasing Megumi's innate skill.

Notably, even Satoru Gojo himself acknowledges the technique's potential to rival his own. Megumi's strategic summoning of Mahoraga further establishes him as a significant force, with this tactic posing a substantial threat to most sorcerers, albeit exceptions like Sukuna and Gojo.

4) Suguru Geto

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Suguru Geto as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Suguru Geto secures the 4th spot on this list, primarily owing to his special grade status and unparalleled control over thousands of cursed spirits. While considering Kenjaku could alter rankings significantly, the mysterious absence of Kenjaku's actual appearance excludes him from consideration.

Despite lacking a domain expansion, Geto's dominion over a vast army of cursed spirits showcases formidable might. Notably, he waged a solo war against a substantial segment of the Jujutsu society, underscoring the potency of his strategic prowess and making him a compelling force in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

5) Masamichi Yaga

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Masamichi Yaga (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Masamichi Yaga claims the 5th spot on this list, guided by his unique cursed technique enabling control over cursed dolls. Though initially appearing less imposing than Mechamaru's puppet manipulation, Yaga's technique stands out. Like Panda, his puppets are self-sufficient, generating their own cursed energy.

This key feature aligns Yaga's technique more with Suguru Geto's than Mechamaru's, highlighting the distinct advantage of autonomy and energy generation. Despite Mechamaru's broader range, Yaga's mastery over self-sustaining puppets marks him as a formidable figure within the intricate world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

6) Aoi Todo

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Aoi Todo (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Aoi Todo, a distinguished grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer, commands the 6th spot on this list with his seemingly unassuming cursed technique, Boogie Woogie. Despite its initial appearance, Todo's intelligence and resourcefulness elevate him to a unique standing in the series.

Even attacks like Uzumaki or Mechamaru's lasers can be dodged by Todo simply clapping. This, coupled with his remarkable IQ, solidifies Aoi Todo's position as a strategic force to be reckoned with. This seemingly demonstrates that even straightforward abilities can be wielded with exceptional finesse.

7) Mechamaru

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Kokichi Muta (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Kokichi Muta also known as Mechamaru, a semi-grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer, wields a potent cursed technique centered on puppet manipulation. His ability gains unprecedented range through a heavenly restriction, extending control over several kilometers. Mechamaru's vast reach and mastery over hundreds of puppets make him one of the series' most versatile and formidable characters.

The pinnacle of his strength, the Ultimate Mechamaru - Mode: Absolute, further enhances his combat capabilities, allowing him to contend with even the most formidable adversaries. Mechamaru's unique skill set makes him a standout figure, showcasing the diverse and powerful array of techniques within the intricate world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

8) Atsuya Kusakabe

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Atsuya Kusakabe (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Despite his outwardly timid demeanor, Atsuya Kusakabe, a grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer, stands shoulder to shoulder with powerhouses like Todo and Mei Mei. Beneath the surface, Kusakabe conceals significant strength, making him a robust contender on this list.

Unlike some peers, Kusakabe lacks an innate cursed technique, relying instead on his exceptional swordsmanship for curse exorcism. His grade 1 status and proficiency in combat elevate Kusakabe's standing, proving that courage, skill, and strategic prowess can outweigh appearances in the dynamic and perilous world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

9) Noritoshi Kamo

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Noritoshi Kamo (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Hailing from the esteemed Kamo family, one of Jujutsu Kaisen's three major clans, Noritoshi Kamo possesses the Blood Manipulation cursed technique. Although his abilities mirror those of Choso, Noritoshi's execution falls short, rendering his techniques inferior. Despite this, his lineage secures him a semi-grade 1 rank, showcasing his significant standing within the Jujutsu world.

10) Utahime Iori

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Utahime Iori (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Utahime Iori, a semi-grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer, diverges from the typical battle-oriented archetype. Her innate cursed technique, Solo Forbidden Zone, operates as a support technique, amplifying the cursed energy output of nearby sorcerers. While indispensable strategically, Utahime lacks direct combat prowess, as evident in the Hidden Inventory arc's early stages.

11) Riko Amanai

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Riko Amanai (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Introduced in the Hidden Inventory arc, Riko Amanai emerges as the star plasma vessel crucial for Tengen's assimilation. Devoid of any combat abilities, cursed techniques, or prowess, Riko essentially mirrors a regular citizen in terms of combat capabilities.

Despite her lack of power, Riko's role as a key plot element underscores the significance of non-combatants in shaping the intricate narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen, especially since Gojo and Geto's meeting with Riko Amanai shaped up the entire narrative of the story.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recently concluded, garnering praise and securing a renewal for season 3, which was estimated to be released in 2025. The manga is currently on a break and will resume publication on January 5, 2024, by releasing chapter 247.