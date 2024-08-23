Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back anime movie reveals North American release date

On August 23, 2024, GKIDS, one of the biggest media distributors in North America, announced the acquisition of rights for Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back anime movie. The movie is set to air in North American cinemas starting from October 4. Moreover, the distribution company also released an English-subtitled trailer for the movie to commemorate the occasion.

Look Back is a one-shot manga written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The manga was released in June 2021 in Japan and released as a physical volume internationally in September 2022. In February 2024, it was announced that the one-shot manga would be receiving an anime film. The film was released in Japan on June 28, 2024.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back anime movie unveils airing date in North America

The English-subtitled trailer, released by the official YouTube channel of GKIDS, consisted of a preview of the movie where both female protagonists, Kyoumoto and Ayumu Fujino, were shown. The trailer showed Fujino's frustration when her parents who wanted her to have a real job, instead of drawing manga.

The trailer also previewed the theme song of the anime film titled Light Song, which was performed by Urara and composed by Nakamura Haruka. The trailer ended with the reveal of the anime film's release date, October 4, 2024. Studio DURIAN animated the anime film.

Look Back anime movie aired in Japan on June 28, 2024, and had almost 1.5 million USD in its first three days of airing. The voice casting for the anime film includes Yuumi Kawai as Ayumu Fujino and Mizuki Yoshida as Kyoumoto. Both of these roles were the debut roles for each voice actor.

The staff members include Kiyotaka Oshiyama as the director and character designer (character designer for Deca Dence), Eriko Kimura as the sound director (sound director for Devilman: Crybaby), and Kazuto Izumida as the director of photography (director of photography for Skip and Loafer).

Look Back anime movie synopsis

Ayumu Fujino as seen in the anime movie (Image via Studio DURIAN)

Look Back anime movie is a drama anime film centered around Ayumu Fujino, a fourth grader, who loves to draw manga and showcases her talent in the school newspaper by drawing a four-panel manga. Her talents get appreciated by the entire school, earning her a place in everyone's heart. One day, she is asked to make space for another student, Kyoumoto, in the school newspaper.

As expected, Kyoumoto's talent in manga rivaled Ayumu. This didn't sit well with the latter and she started to invest a lot of her everyday life in getting better at drawing manga.

Eventually, Ayumu lost her magic in manga and had to give up her role as a mangaka in grade six. As the graduation day arrives, Ayumu is asked to deliver the graduation certificate to her arch-nemesis. When these two cross paths, the lives of both of them change and they start to see life from a different perspective.

